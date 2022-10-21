STREAMED: NxWorries Connects With H.E.R. For “Where I Go,” Jeezy Taps DJ Drama For “SNOFALL” & More

NxWorries f. H.E.R. — “Where I Go”

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge join forces once again as NxWorries. The Yes Lawd! duo is back for another dose of collaborative magic on their H.E.R.-assisted new single, “Where I Go.”

Knxwledge handles the song’s soulful production while AP delivers the hook and first verse. “I had to share it with somebody that I really trust,” he sings. “So when we celebrate, I’ma hit you up / I had to go and find a running mate who didn’t rush / I hope you know it was imperative for both of us.”

H.E.R. adds melodies throughout and follows up with a second verse. “I had to deal with your sides and your pieces / I put two and two together in the sequence,” she continues. “Promise that I’m tryin’ not to be on defense / But I’m reminded of it every time you leave.”

The team also released “Where I Go’s” music video. Directed by Anderson .Paak, the clip features a throwback element complete with Avirex jackets, pagers, and a limo. Watch the flashback-inspired video below.

Roddy Ricch — “Aston Martin Truck”

Roddy Ricch peels off in an “Aston Martin Truck” with the release of his newest single off the highly-anticipated Feed Tha Streets III project.

Teddy Walton, Aaron Bow, and Byrd Beatz are behind the booming track’s production. Meanwhile, Roddy raps about a lover: “She said she wants to live in L.A. so I had to show her the city / She know I’m for really, she know I ain’t kidding, she know I be hangin’ with killers / Had her hangin’ with me, throwin’ up Cs, lookin’ like one of the members.”

Ricch dropped the song’s music video to coincide with the release. First, the clip opens with a helicopter ride. Soon, Roddy’s surrounded by bikes, ice, and smoke as he visits his jeweler, gets a tattoo, pours champagne out, and rides around in a Maybach.

Listen to “Aston Martin Truck” and watch the video below.

Ab-Soul f. Zacari — “Do Better”

Ab-Soul strives to “Do Better” with the release of his newest single. The Top Dawg Ent. star gets introspective about self-improvement over an evocative and soulful beat.

Throughout this new song, Soulo repeats “I’ve gotta do better” while describing his valleys. “Shades stuck to my face, hoodie glued to my head / Hiding from the same world that made me who I am,” he admits. “Deep rest, can’t even get out of bed / Too blessed to be so stressed.”

The self-exploration continues with more struggles. “Relationship on the rocks, my family all concerned, my homies still on the block getting it off the curb,” he raps. “I’m stricken by survivor’s guilt, I’m getting it off of words.”

But while Soul describes these issues, he also finds empowerment. “There’s nothing they can do that I can’t do better,” he says, before rephrasing his thought. “Better yet,” he adds, “there’s nothing I can’t do that I can’t do better, yeah, I’m better.”

The song’s music video showcases this duality between despair and recovery. Directed by Omar Jones, the clip features black and white scenes of a somber Soul falling from a rooftop. But as the video plays, the scene rewinds and Soul gets back on his feet and back on top.

Listen to “Do Better” and watch the visual below.

Jeezy & DJ Drama — SNOFALL

Jeezy and DJ Drama team back up for SNOFALL. The Trap or Die collaborators leave any differences they may have had in the rearview to deliver a new body of work with a renewed bond.

“Me and Drama went through a lot of stuff,” Jeezy tells Power 105. “We had some serious times. But with anything, over time, people heal, people grow.” Now, the guys are back with a 17-song album that works as a testament to this newly revived amity.

Jeezy and Drama opted to bring some friends along for the snow ride. Lil Durk appears on “Most Hated,” 42 Dugg pops up on “Put the Minks Down,” and EST Gee joins in for “Scarface.”

Jeezy says this offering is special for several other reasons also. “In your career, you get them moments where you get to play them great games and this is one of them,” he adds in the aforementioned interview. “I’ve been doing this for a minute, but I feel rejuvenated, re-inspired.”

Listen to SNOFALL below.

Babyface — Girls Night Out

Babyface invites some of music’s most prominent women to appear throughout his newest album, Girls Night Out. The 13-song project features a star-studded lineup and an array of powerhouse vocalists.

Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Baby Tate, Coco Jones, Doechii, and Sevyn Streeter are among the talented guests on this project. Lala Anthony and Angie Martinez join in on the fun for the intro.

Babyface says this album, which can be heard below, “was a place to showcase these voices I love.” He tells EW: “I didn’t wanna step on them, I didn’t want to age it, I didn’t want to be the creepy old uncle, I wanted to be in the room, give advice, and that’s it.”

Girls Night Out is also a sign of unity within R&B. “For a good while R&B was sitting in the same place, with the artists releasing the same kind of music,” he adds. “Now this genre’s breaking open. Adult R&B is no longer for the adults — it’s for Summer Walker and Bruno Mars as well as for classic artists like myself.”