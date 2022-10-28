Kanye West Reportedly Wanted To Name His 2018 Album “Hitler”

The hole Kanye West has dug for himself continues to get deeper.

He’s already been canceled for his antisemitic remarks and now it’s been revealed that his hate goes even further; including his admiration of Adolf Hitler. A source has told CNN that the rapper has an obsession with the Nazi leader and it created a hostile work environment for his employees.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the individual told CNN.

The source is a former executive at several of West’s companies but has since left after reaching a settlement because of harassment complaints.

A signed confidentiality agreement and a fear of West’s reaction are the reasons why they decided to stay anonymous.

The fascination with Hitler continued as West freely spoke about reading “Mein Kampf”, Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto from 1925, and praised the Nazis for their use of propaganda the source added.

West’s close associates are “fully aware” of his interest in Hitler, according to the source. The odd obsession is nothing new, in fact, four other sources have confirmed to CNN that his 2018 album “Ye” was originally set to be titled “Hitler.”

The 45-year-old’s antisemitism was first mentioned by Van Lathan recently when speaking about that infamous rant Ye had at TMZ’s office in 2018.

“I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ. I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right? But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview. … He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision,” Lathan said during an episode of the “Higher Learning” podcast earlier this month.