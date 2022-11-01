Afrobeats Star Davido’s Son Reportedly Dead After Drowning

Nigerian musician Davido has suffered a huge loss in his family.

Alongside his partner Chioma Rowland, he’s lost his son Ifeanyi. According to the DailyMail, Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at the family’s property on Banana Island in Lagos.

The three-year-old was reportedly underwater for an extended period of time but once he was discovered, he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Davido and his family have yet to make an official statement. The global superstar musician got engaged to Rowland, a popular chef, in 2019 and celebrated their son’s 3rd birthday just weeks ago.

Lagos State Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin spoke with the Daily Post to confirm the tragedy.

He also revealed that the authorities will interview eight of the pop star’s employees who were present at the Lagos residence around the time of the incident for any details.

“Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet,” Hundeyin said. “If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”

Our prayers are with Davido and his family.