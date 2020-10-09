STREAMED: Benny The Butcher Connects With Lil Wayne & Big Sean, Trey Songz Goes “Back Home,” & More

Benny The Butcher feat. Lil Wayne & Big Sean — “Timeless”

Benny The Butcher clocks in with Hit-Boy, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean on the Buffalo MC’s newest single, “Timeless.”

Over Hit’s production, Benny kicks the song off with a thesis. “I do this for suffering children and checks from government buildings,” he raps. “A dope boy who made a check from other than dealing / What a good feeling when they know you one in a million.”

Weezy goes second with a similar theme. “I do this for my young,” he rhymes. “More precious than the moon is to the sun.” Then Sean Don cleans up with the third verse: “I do this for the ones that’s barely surviving / Watching me, living me through me, so I gotta stay thriving.”

Hit-Boy says the beat for “Timeless” has been in his possession since JAY-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne studio sessions. “The beat…was made in 2011 at the Mercer hotel for [JAY-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne],” he wrote on social media. “It wasn’t picked. I was actually hot I made a beat this good and they picked something like [‘Ni**as in Paris’] which was one of my more simple beats. That was a blessing in disguise.”

The Butcher was excited to let fans know he had new material coming. “I haven’t dropped a solo project since June 21st 2019 and I feel like my shit been the Most Anticipated Album of the year,” Benny told fans on social media. “I kno the streets need this one.”

Listen to “Timeless” below.

Travis Scott feat. Future, Young Thug, M.I.A. — “Franchise Remix”

After breaking into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his new song “Franchise,” Travis Scott teams up with Future for the chart-topper’s remix.

“Watch so frozen, don’t know what time it is,” Future boasts on the track. He also drops some timely NBA bars while flexing. “Balling like the Lakers, won a championship,” he adds over the beat which was produced by Teddy Walton, Chase B, and Travis Scott himself.

The original “Franchise” featured Young Thug and M.I.A. Both artists are still listed as guests on the remix. Thugger appears on the new version while M.I.A.’s verse is mostly removed.

Inspired by “White Tee” by Dem Franchise Boyz, “Franchise” is expected to continue its chart prominence. Listen to “Franchise (Remix)” below.

REASON — New Beginnings

It’s a new start for REASON. The Los Angeles MC drops his official debut album through Top Dawg Entertainment in the form of New Beginnings, a 14-song offering.

The project features fellow TDE spitters ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Isaiah Rashad. It also includes features from Rapsody, Vince Staples, JID, and Mereba to go along with production from Kal Banx, Mike & Keys, Taebeast, and more.

The Del Amo MC recently celebrated his TDE debut by thanking the artists who joined him on the project. “I want to give a HUGE thank you to everyone involved in making this project with me,” REASON said on social media. “For this to be my debut it was a very special and emotional process so thank you to y’all forreal!”

Stream Reason’s New Beginnings below.

Various Artists — REPRISE: A Roc Nation Album

Roc Nation has enlisted a star-studded squad for a new compilation project with a message titled REPRISE: A Roc Nation Album.

The project focuses on social justice and features singers like Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ant Clemons, along with well-regarded emcees like Rapsody, D Smoke, Vic Mensa, and Buddy.

“It’s near and dear to my heart,” Rap told Yahoo Life recently. “As someone who’s been given the opportunity and blessing to have a microphone and a platform to speak on these issues, you do what’s organic and feels good to you and what we need to do.”

“It’s another creative way to touch people’s souls and bring people together as one,” she added “Music is one voice. You don’t have to speak the same language for someone to feel you…When we talk about hip-hop and Black music, that stuff comes from the soul first and that’s the best way you can connect with people is through the soul.”

A portion of the proceeds will reportedly go to several organizations, including Gathering for Justice, Until Freedom, Equal Justice Initiative, Grassroots Law Project, and NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice (NFCJ) Law Enforcement Accountability Database Project, according to the aforementioned Yahoo Life story.

Stream REPRISE below.

Trey Songz — Back Home

Trey Songz is back with another album. Three years after dropping Tremaine The Album, Trigga returns with his latest offering, Back Home.

This time around, Trey delivers 22 songs, including collaborations with Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, and Davido.

Songz recently spoke about the significance behind the album’s title. “I wanna make the kind of R&B that inspired me to sing. The songs that make you love, the ones that make cry and the ones that make you smile, laugh and dance,” he said, according to Revolt.

“Music is the soundtrack that plays while we live our lives, and I wanna be there for my fans while they are living through this truly special time that we’ll never forget,” he added. “I say I’m Back Home because the music feels that way. I hope you feel the same.”

Stream <i>Back Home</i> below.