Al B. Sure! Breaks His Silences After Waking Up From 2-Month Long Coma

R&B legend and radio host Al B. Sure! has awakened after reportedly being in a coma for two months. Al’s son, Albert Brown IV, revealed the news Sunday while thanking people for the birthday wishes he received.

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.

“I’m much better and ready to get back on my sh-t! It’s time to get the f-ck up pop!!,” he added. “We got Sh-t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f-ckin hospital!! We need u big homie!!”

A rep for Al B.Sure!—whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III—also confirmed the singer/songwriter’s condition to ET.

But the day after his son posted his message to Instagram, Al posted his own message to Twitter along with a photo that appeared to show him on the mend in the hospital.

“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family,” he captioned the post. “I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah,” he tweeted. “I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!.”

Vibe noted that the “Nite and Day” singer has spoken and posted publicly about his health issues in the past.

From Vibe:

For months, the acclaimed producer and radio host has been sharing tidbits on social media regarding his medical issues and even shared he was preparing for surgery back in July. However, he did not provide specific details on what he’s been dealing with.

The following month, he wrote in a cryptic post, “Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience. I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the #Nurses # RN’s & #Doctors that are are on the #frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well.”

Hopefully, Al B. Sure! continues to heal and recuperate.