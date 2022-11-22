Fresh Dripped: Vintage Frames Company Opening Miami Flagship

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

The Vintage Frames Company has developed a worthy reputation for elite designer eyewear. Known for taking a streetwear approach to moving its classic-inspired products, the brand is opening its first flagship store at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the Goodtime Hotel is owned by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman. As for the Vintage Frames Company (VFC) it was founded 15 years ago by Corey Shapiro. After curating decades’ worth of frames, in 2018 it launched its proper namesake brand with a goal of educating consumers and providing innovative designs.

The brick and mortar destination was crafted by award-winning designer Atelier Zébulon Perron who took inspiration from Mimia’s familiar art-deco architecture and the beloved 80’s television series Miami Vice. A room 1,100 sq. ft., the “retail concept” is located in Goodtime Hotel’s breezeway.

In honor of the opening, scheduled for Nov. 30, VCF is launching limited-edition collabs that will be exclusively in the store. One of those collections is the Alec Monopoly x Vintage Frames Company collab that street artist Alec Monopoly worked on with Shapiro for over a year.

“I’ve spent the past two decades curating the most comprehensive historical eyewear and sunglasses collection ever displayed and available to own for a Miami Beach Flagship,” said Shapiro in a statement. “The curated collection mixes iconic pieces from the runway to the biggest cultural grails that are available to own.”

When open, Vintage Frames Company at The Goodtime Hotel’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.