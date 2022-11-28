LL Cool J To Receive Entertainment Icon Award At 5th Annual Urban One Honors

The legendary Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J is getting his just due. Urban One announced today that the fifth annual Urban One Honors will be taped in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 2. It will air on Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Day, on TV One and Cleo One.

R&B singer/songwriter Tank will host the show.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Icons of the Culture” in the categories of Entertainment Icon, Lifetime Achievement, Inspirational Impact, Music Innovation, and the first-ever Phoenix Honor, celebrating those who have made notable comebacks. LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, will receive the Entertainment Icon Award while David and Tamela Mann will be honored with the Inspirational Impact award.

LL’s award comes as the genre that made him famous is celebrating its 50th anniversary. DJ Spinderella, Monie Love, and Doug E. Fresh will be on hand to pay tribute to the music created out of the Bronx, N.Y. in the ’70s that has since gone global, generating billions of dollars and changing the entire culture. Rev. Run is also expected to appear, along with actor/host Lamman Rucker of TV One’s Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session.

Singer/actress LeToya Luckett will join the broadcast as a backstage host.

LL Cool J, 54, is a two-time Grammy winner from Queens, N.Y. who is among the pioneering Hip-Hop stars that laid the path for contemporary rap. He was Def Jam Records’ first signee and was arguably the genre’s first solo male superstar, going platinum with six albums, including his 1985 debut Radio. He moved into acting and has starred in 28 movies and two TV shows. He’s played Sam Hanna on the CBS procedural NCIS: Los Angeles since 2009.