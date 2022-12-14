Colin Kaepernick Producing New True Crime Drama Series

Colin Kaepernick is making another foray into film and television. This time, it’s in the true crime genre. He’s behind a new three-part series Killing County produced by ABC News Studios. Kaepernick Media will co-produce with Kaepernick and Robe Imbrian. Narrated by actor Andre Holland (Moonlight, High-Flying Bird) the series will explore a crime in the city of Bakersfield, California.

The synopsis reads: “A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It’s a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up, and raises the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?”

Kaepernick joins an elite group of athletes with production deals. Though they were not eligible to win an Oscar, Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry were executive producers on the Oscar-winning documentary short The Queen of Basketball. The doc, directed and produced by Ben Proudfoot, covered the life of pioneering women’s basketball star Lusia Harris.

Other athletes behind big film and TV projects include LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment company which scored a nine-figure financing deal last year. The company, which James and his creative partner Maverick Carter retain a majority interest in, produces the chatfest The Shop and was behind Space Jam: A New Legacy which James also starred in.

James paid tribute to Kaepernick last week by wearing his Nike Air Force 1 Low in the Colin Kaepernick colorway. The black and white shoe has a picture of Kaepernick on the back heel.

Killing County is coming out on Jan. 26.