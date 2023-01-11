Jerrod Carmichael Starts Thorny Golden Globes Opening Monologue With “I’m Only Being Asked To Host This Because I’m Black”

Jerrod Carmichael immediately shook up the 2023 Golden Globes with his opening monologue last night. “Welcome to the 80th annual Golden Globe awards. I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael,” he told the audience. “And I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”

The 35-year-old stand-up comic and writer was tapped to emcee the affair in December, and his comment was a not-so-thinly veiled shot at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over allegations of unethical practices and lack of diversity at the Globes. “I won’t say they were a racist organization,” he continued, “but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will.”

Carmichael’s appointment comes two years after a Los Angeles Times article revealed the HFPA had no Black voting members at the time. The point was further highlighted by the fact that zero critically acclaimed Black projects from 2020 or 2021, such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Da 5 Bloodz, even earned a nominated for the 2021 Globes’ top honor, Best Motion Picture.

So Carmichael broke down how he ended up as this year’s master of ceremonies. “Well, I was at home. Drinking tea. And I got a phone call from my man, Stephen Hill…He said, ‘I’m producing the 80th Golden Globes and it would be an honor if you would agree to join as the host,’” he said. “And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ You know? Like one minute, you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization.”

“I heard they got six new Black members, congrats for them, whatever, sure,” he later added. “I’m here, truly, because I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people. People that I admire. People that I would like to be like. People that I’m jealous of, and people that are actually really incredible artists.”

“And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate,” the writer told the crowd at home and the Beverly Hilton last night. “And I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy you all are here. And I hope you have some fun tonight.”