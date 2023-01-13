STREAMED: De La Soul Drops 1989 Hit “The Magic Number” On Streaming Platforms, Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla Are “On Wat U On” & More

De La Soul — “The Magic Number”

It’s a magical day for De La Soul fans. The seminal rap group’s beloved single “The Magic Number” is finally out on streaming platforms everywhere.

Originally released in 1989, the infectious tune was an integral part of the trio’s 3 Feet High and Rising album. But it’s also had long-lasting success far beyond that. It has, of course, been a fan favorite since it was released, but it gained new popularity more recently when it appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The magic doesn’t end there. Fans can expect to hear much more from De La Soul’s discography soon. Shortly following this cut’s release, the group plans to make lauded albums from their discography available for streaming, including Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High and the aforementioned 3 Feet High And Rising.

Listen to “The Magic Number” and watch the song’s animated lyric video below.

Moneybagg Yo f. GloRilla — “On Wat U On”

GloRilla broke out in 2022 with standout tracks like “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. Now, to kick off the new year, CMG’s rising star teams up with one of her best-known label mates Moneybagg Yo for his newest single, “On Wat U On.”

For his part, Moneybagg Yo offers his perspective in a war of words. “Let me know right now if there ain’t no future us,” he raps to his love interest on the song. “One too close to zero, got to keep me somethin’ on tuck / She like, ‘Ew, you do too much’ / I replied, ‘You don’t do enough.’”

Big Glo plays the opposite side of the coin for her verse. Over Skywalker OG, DrumbGod, and YC’s production, she fires off some jabs of her own before getting vulnerable. “With my man today, back outside tomorrow / I be done with him today then be at his house tomorrow,” she raps.

But there’s more where that came from. This lyrical lover’s quarrel plays out in the song’s music video. It features an in-car argument at the drive-through after Glo’s character finds condoms in Moneybagg’s character’s backseat. The fireworks go off from there.

Listen to “On Wat U On” and watch the music video below.

PartyNextDoor — “Her Old Friends”

PartyNextDoor has been keeping a relatively low profile for quite some time. That’s all over now as the celebrated crooner unleashes his newest single, “Her Old Friends.”

OG Parker, G Ry, CANDYCHYLD, and Nuki Beats produced the highly-anticipated single. Meanwhile, Party sings about a relationship’s woes. “I was in, I was out, speakin’ candid / and your common sense seemed to vanish / I always knew I had a bad chick and everybody’s tryna bag it.” Party goes on to lament this relationship in the end. “You gave it away, girl, you made a mistake.”

OG Parker recently spoke about his work with PND during an interview with Uproxx. “He’s literally like my brother,” he said. “He’s a very secretive person, he keeps to himself and he only f—-s with people he feels like are family.”

Listen to “Her Old Friends” below.

Offset & Hit-Boy — “2 LIVE”

Hit-Boy continues to shine with high-powered collaborations. After teaming up with hitmakers like Nas, Dom Kennedy, Big Sean and more within the past few years, the producer-rapper links up with Migos’ Offset for a new collaboration, “2 Live.”

As the title suggests, “2 Live” is an ode to the legendary Florida rap group, 2 Live Crew. “Too live,” Hit raps on the track. “She get freaky like an Uncle Luke album / We too live.” Soon, he adds: “I’ll put horses in yo’ engine if it sit like Meg Thee Stallion / Shorty colder than the ice on my medallion.”

Offset takes over with his own verse. Here, the Migos emcee brags about his lady’s gifts (“Racks on top of the table, she got Birkins, alligators”) and his own unique stature in the game (“One of one, it’s only me”).

Perhaps intentionally or perhaps serendipitously, “2 Live” follows the release of Hit-Boy’s “2 Certified” single. The latter song also features Avelino. Listen to “2 Live” below.

Armani White f. Denzel Curry — “GOATED”

Armani White caused quite a splash in 2022. The Def Jam star broke out with one of the year’s most viral hits in “Billie Eilish.” That song — which was also partly inspired by N.O.R.E.’s “Nothin’” — made Armani an artist to watch as the new year began.

Now, with eyes squarely fixed on him, White drops his newest track, “GOATED.” Denzel Curry appears as a guest over July The Producer and Myles Williams production. “Would say it’s lonely at the top but I’m biased,” Armani sings on the track.

Later, Curry comes through for a verse of his own. “Okay, I’m reloaded,” he announces. “Walk on this beat like I’m walkin’ to Poland / Got Glocks that I’m holdin’ and guap that I’m throwin’.” Soon, he boasts: “See every year I’m gettin’ better as a writer / And when it come to the flow, I’m gettin’ nicer.”

White and Curry are quite the combo, but the star power gets even more impressive with the song’s music video. Directed by Mikey D’Amico and Davey Robinson, the glossy clip also features Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Watch the visual and listen to “GOATED” below.