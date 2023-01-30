Power Never Ends: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Fourth Season, Michael Ealy Joins Cast

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost is almost here, but we already know a fourth season is on the way and will feature a big star joining the already-stacked cast.

Monday, January 30, Starz announced its hit Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, is getting a fourth season. The news comes ahead of the third season’s March 17 premiere on the cable network.

Production for the fourth season has already begun in New York, and Michael Ealy (Barbershop, The Perfect Guy) will join the cast as a series regular, and based on his role, we will probably be side-eyeing him a lot.

Michael Ealy Sounds Like A Character That Will Be A Thorn In Riq’s Side

“Ealy joins the cast as Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence. While his achievements are noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love,” a press release reads.

“The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers, and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series, and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Ealy joins other returning cast members Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith, Naturi Naughton, Gianna Polo, and Alix Lapri.

Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Friday, March 17, at the stroke of midnight, a departure from its usual slot on Sunday.

