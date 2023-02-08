Ayo Edebiri Joins The Cast Of ‘Abbott Elementary’ As Janine’s Sister

Writer/actress Ayo Edebiri continues to be booked and busy. After recently being cast in Thunderbolts, she’ll now star in Quinta Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary.

The 27-year-old actress is having a career moment. Writing for Big Mouth and Dickinson — and acting on both shows — led to her critically acclaimed role on FX’s The Bear. Edebiri earned nominations for playing Sydney Adamu from the Screen Actors Guild, the Critics’ Choice, Indie Spirit, and Gotham Awards.

On Abbott Elementary Edebiri plays Ayesha, Janine’s estranged sister. Educator Janine, played by Brunson, is the sitcom’s main character. Though Ayesha has been referenced, she has not been yet seen. Edebiri will make her first appearance via Facetime on the Valentine’s Day episode which airs on Feb. 8. But the character will return in a larger role later this season.

In the “Valentine’s Day” episode, the staff of Abbott Elementary shares their V-Day plans. Janine learns a student has a crush on her but when seeking advice about it, she finds out about another teacher’s big secret. And after a complaint is made, Ava must sit in on Jacob’s Black History Class.

Edebiri will also appear in Bottoms, which premieres at the South X Southwest Festival on March 11. In Emma Seligman’s teenage comedy, Edebiri stars with Rachel Sennot as two queer high school girls who start a fight club to convince their cheerleader lust interests to have sex with them before graduation.

Model Kaia Gerber, Succession’s Dagmara Dominczyk, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Punkie Johnson, and randomly, ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch, are also in the film.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.