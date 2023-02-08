For The Lovers: This Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Has Something For Everyone

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The mad scramble is on for Valentine’s Day gifts and in just under a week, folks will be exchanging tokens of adoration and affection. To help out, we’ve compiled a handy last-minute gift guide for lovers and friends out there.

ReadyFestive

Founded by Kristina and Liz Voelker, ReadyFestive is part of the growing subscription box services market and tailors one’s monthly haul based on questionnaires and surveys. As expected with these services, you can expect high-quality products from some of the rising small businesses and established brands out there.

ReadyFestive

Susan’s Own

I’m going to break the fourth wall here and come right out with it. Susan’s Own might be my favorite CBD brand I’ve ever encountered. I usually take these kinds of products with a grain of salt but these are among the most effective brands I’ve used. I’m a big fan of their CBD drops, and they’ve been helpful with my joint pain and sleep issues. I legitimately use Susan’s Own daily in my personal life and I can’t recommend them enough. Between the drops, gummies, and other products, this stuff works. Susan’s Own’s sister brand, Blazy Susan, has a set of rolling papers, and other, ahem, “elevation” assistance items. which we’ll get into in a future guide.

Susan's Own

True Energy Socks

Who doesn’t like socks? True Energy realizes that the market for a good athletic sock is booming these days and the North Carolina company aims to please. They’ve got a Valentine’s Day deal going so go over and get your budding marathon runner or gym enthusiast a pair of compression socks that will last.

True Energy Socks

Zum

Zum, a skin, home, and body care line from Indigo Wild, has all your cleaning needs for the body, mind, spirit, and living quarters. Of note, the variety of room odor sprays and their sensual soy candle will certainly set the mood.

Zum

Heat Holders

It’s still going to be cold for at least another two months in certain parts of the country. Don’t worry, Heat Holders has you covered. From thermal socks, gloves, and hats, the company aims to keep you cozy until the Big Thaw of Spring.

Heat Holders

Steeped Coffee

The concept of steeping coffee isn’t brand new, but one brand is definitely looking to emerge as a leader in the space. The properly named Steeped Coffee brand offers single-serve, dunkable coffee bags that will help the budding baristas in your life craft the coffee of their heart’s desire. The West Coast company’s breezy vibes and excellently sourced and in-house coffee ranges are also pretty snazzy.

Steeped Coffee

Boondocks Whiskey

Bardstown, Kentucky is home to a number of fine bourbon brands and Boondocks is positioning itself to be counted among those swelling ranks. The company is a small craft distillery with a small but growing portfolio, and they’re currently promoting a new release in their 18 year old straight bourbon expression. With an age statement like that, this is certain to impress the whiskey fans in your life.

Boondocks Whiskey

Bespoken Spirits

Bourbon, and spirits production period is a huge business endeavor that often equates to a lot of waste. Founded by Martin Janousek and Stu Aaron and backed by the likes of T.J. Rodgers and baseball legend Derek Jeter, Bespoken Spirits aims to center sustainability in the products they produce. This is the right gift for the environmentally conscious spirits fan in your life.

Bespoken Spirits

Hey Bae Hay

Couples night is about to get a LOT more competitive with this new card game that’s designed for a pair that’s a bit more familiar with each other, or definitely wants to be. Sisters Seanice and Sharina Clarke are the brilliant minds behind this new intimate gaming experience that guarantees a happy ending, which is so unlike some of those relationship card games that makes you question everything.

Hey Bae Hay

Pure Wine

Breaking the fourth wall once again to speak about my personal experiences with the Pure Wind brand. I love red wine but I don’t always like how I feel after a glass or two. Pure Wine’s wands do the magic of removing histamines and sulfites that some drinkers like myself who want to avoid the dreaded wine hangover. I’ve shared Pure Wine with other friends and they’re singing the company’s praises.

Pure Wine

Earpeace

Concert season is fastly approaching and a certain superstar out of Houston just announced a world tour. Protecting our sensitive ears at these loud outings is vital and that’s where Earpeace comes in, most especially their Music Pro collection.

Earpeace

The Functional Chocolate Company

Chocolate is a staple of Valentine’s Day, and The Functional Chocolate Company has an array of products to boost several scenarios. We have the feeling that their Sexy Chocolate expression will be a hit for Feb. 14.

The Functional Chocolate Company

High Camp Flasks

We’ve featured High Camp Flasks in past gift guides but they’re offering customized products so you can emblazon your honey’s fancy flask with all the loving words or images. We’re big fans of the flask, especially the handy Torch model, and we hope you’ll check them out.

High Camp Flasks

Keepster

If there was ever a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, it’d be Keepster. imagine all the texts, conversations on WhatsApp, or iMessage you’ve shared with your loved one transformed into a book. Now that’s what we call a keepsake.

Keepster

Pit Command

If you’re one a fortunate soul that has access to a fire pit or know someone who does, there exist tools to keep the flames blazing properly. Pit Command’s Commander tool is built for the large fire pits and bonfires for those cozy fireside wintertime gatherings.

Pit Command

