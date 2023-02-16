Spike Lee Is All Of Us After Beyoncé’s Grammys Snub: “That’s Some Straight-Up Bullsh-t”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As we look forward to the Academy Awards next month, the hate for the Grammys is still going strong, namely Beyoncé‘s snub.

The superstar has many of her biggest fans coming to her defense after Harry Styles won Album of the Year instead, and that includes Spike Lee.

The New York Knicks apologist recently spoke to The Guardian about the Houston native’s award show robbery.

He then explained that Black creatives show up at these prestigious award shows, but don’t take home any hardware.

“There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great, because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation,” he continued.

“Do black artists say: ‘F-ck it’ – or seek white validation and chase awards? I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé. We know what the deal is. It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it’s some poppycock!”