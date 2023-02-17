Foot Locker Showcases Black Streetwear Talent With LEED Program & UNDENIABLE Series

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Foot Locker puts in the work to support Black designers with its LEED (Leading Education and Economic Development) program, throughout the year. For Black History Month 2023 the retailer focused on showcasing talented streetwear designers.

LEED started in 2020 is part of Foot Locker’s $200 million commitment to supporting the Black community. This is done via investments in educational and economic development and is also FL’s way of acknowledging that Black culture is instrumental to sneaker culture.

This is also where UNDENIABLE, which is a four-part content series comes in. The series features five rising designers who are part of the LEED program sharing discourse on their comes up and careers, and is hosted by sports analyst and media personality Taylor Rooks. The star designers are J. Grant (JJ Grant), Drew Sanders (AWARE Brand), Shakir Goodrich (Campus Remixx), Terrance Hosley (The SDN Brand) and Darryl Brown (The Midwest Kids), and they all ably shared the rigors of creating and fostering their own, successful brands.

CassiusLife got to speak to Drew Sanders about his involvement with LEED during the taping in January. “It’s benefited us in so many different ways,” says Sanders, who connected with LEED in 2020 after a Foot Locker buyer saw his Aware Brand at a pop-up in Detroit. “From exposure, not only national, but global exposure. People from all over the world can own our stuff.”

He adds, “From the education standpoint of running a top-tier business—we’re in the conversation with Nike and Puma. Now we gotta take our business to that level. We’re not competing against them but we’re in the same room as them, right? We gotta step our business up—terminology, know-how and understanding your numbers. Those are the kind of things that we learned and we benefitted from LEED because they took in [The Aware Brand] and we’re in flagship stores now.”

Sanders credits LEED with following through and providing education to burgeoning brands like his to reach the next level. Watch part 1 of UNDENIABLE Conversations: LEEDING The Way below.