STREAMED: Lola Brooke Gets “So DISRESPECTFUL” On New Track, Blxst Drops “Just for Clarity 2” & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Lola Brooke — “So DISRESPECTFUL”

On the heels of her breakout smash “Don’t Play With It,” Lola Brooke is ready for center stage. She’s already becoming one of rap’s brightest young stars, and now she’s right back at it with another new banger, “So DISRESPECTFUL.”

“They only respect disrespect,” Brooke writes on social media. Meanwhile, the Sharif “Reefa” Slater and Gyard-produced track carries that theme: “Sending out men in all black to press you / Oh my God, I’m so disrespectful.”

Lola is still riding high off “Don’t Play With It’s” success. Arista signed the young rapper after the song made waves. And last month, Billboard named her February’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month.

NLE Choppa — “Mo Up Front”

NLE Choppa has money on his mind with the release of his newest single, “Mo Up Front.” Super O, The BeatSmith and Yuneer Gainz produced the bag-getting anthem for the rising star.

Choppa lives up to his name with a fast and furious delivery throughout this new record. In between the choppin’ flows, he reflects on finances: “Tell ‘em that I know money / Used to getting dope money / Now I’m getting show money / I need some mo up front.”

Aside from cash, NLE also raps about his love of fashion. “Drip on me like I’m going to The Met but I’m going to a jet / I ain’t had no rest / Eat and sleep and breath this sh-t / Feed the streets like Roddy Ricch.”

Following songs like “Ice Spice” and “Faithful” last year, NLE unleashed “Do It Again” with 2Rare to kick off the new year. Now he’s back in his bag for “Mo Up Front.”

Conway The Machine & Jae Skeese — Pain Provided Profit

Along with Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine is perhaps best known as one of the Griselda Records pillars. But the veteran emcee is also a mogul in his own right. After launching Drumwork Music Group, The Machine taps his signee Jae Skeese for a collaborative project, Pain Provided Profit.

The seven-song project begins with a now famous Kobe Bryant quote from the 2009 NBA Finals on “Cocaine Pasta.” At the time, Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers had a 2-0 lead in a 7-game series against the Orlando Magic. When asked why he wasn’t smiling after the second win, Bryant replied: “What’s there to be happy about? Job’s not finished.”

From there, the project features Goosebytheway, SK Da King and 7xvethegenius as well as production from Graymatter, Real6, Zulu and ILLTone Beats.

“I just wanted to start the year off applying pressure” Conway says in a statement to press. “Me and Skeese definitely wanted to paint that picture [with] hard beats, dope rhymes and real life.”

Jae adds: “Pain Provided Profit is really the G.O.A.T. and I coming together and showing why Conway is considered one of the illest in the game and why I was the first signed to Drumwork. We cooked up some incredible records on here…Con and I really blacked out on this project”

Blxst — Just for Clarity 2

Blxst has been making a name for himself as a West Coast staple. Now, he continues that run with something to clarify on his newest project, Just for Clarity 2.

The four-song EP is a star-studded affair. Thus, it features Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Terrace Martin and Larry June. It boasts a production roster that includes Mustard, Blake Straus, Hollywood Cole and Blxst himself.

“Just for Clarity 2 is the second installment of a project I put together for my supporters to have an update of what’s going on in real time,” Blxst says in a statement to press. “When I think of clarity, I think of being clear and getting straight to the point. It’s a moment for me to vent and be honest and transparent, which is a theme throughout the EP.”

The original Just for Clarity arrived back in 2021. Featuring only two songs, the project had appearances from Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. Both of those songs were produced by Blxst.

While he’s excited for this batch of songs, Blxst says it’s also a teaser of more to come: “I call it a flawless four pack because it’s intentionally short and sweet, but it’s also an appetizer before the debut.”

NF — “MOTTO”

NF is gearing up to drop his highly anticipated album, HOPE. Before that happens, he unleashes the project’s second single, “MOTTO.”

For the most part, this joint tackles some of the music business tropes that NF has managed to avoid. “I could write a record full of radio songs / Do a bunch of features that my label would love / Do a bunch of features that I don’t even like / Just to build up the hype,” he says.

He continues with that concept: “I could sell my house and move out to LA / Get inside of rooms with the biggest of names / Hire 50 people just to give me advice / On the way I should write / Yeah, sounds like a nightmare if you ask me.”

NF’s train of thought continues in the song’s music video. Directed by Patrick Tohill and Nathan Feuerstein, the clip features an annoyed NF making a spectacle or two at an award show before he’s kicked out.