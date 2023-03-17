Docuseries on J. R. Smith’s HBCU & Golf Journey Headed to Prime Video

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

J.R. Smith has already conquered the NBA, winning championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. After he wasn’t picked up by another team following the pandemic “bubble” season, he decided to go back to school.

The 37-year-old New Jersey native headed to North Carolina A&T University, the nation’s largest HBCU. He vowed to complete his education and matriculated like any student would that has two championships in his back pocket. At 35, joining the basketball team was a stretch, and apparently, Smith had little interest in coaching either. Instead, he joined the golf team.

“Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University,” reads the press release.

Now his former teammate LeBron James and James’ business partner Maverick Carter, are financing a documentary about Smith’s return to school and his golfing aspirations. Uninterrupted will produce Redefined: J.R. Smith for Prime Video.

Smith was picked 18th by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2004 NBA draft. He played 16 seasons for seven teams including New Orleans, Denver, New York and the Cavs and Lakers.

The four-part documentary will debut on April 4.