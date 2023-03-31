STREAMED: Tyler, The Creator Releases ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale,’ DJ Drama Boasts ‘I’m Really Like That!’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale

Tyler, The Creator earned the Best Rap Album Grammy with last year’s Call Me If You Get Lost. Now, the Los Angeles rapper returns with the deluxe version billed as The Estate Sale.

“Call Me If You Get Lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut,” Tyler tweets. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

Call Me If You Get Lost didn’t just earn critical praise. It also found commercial success. In fact, it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 back in June of last year.

The project features DJ Drama in a prominent role as host. “I’m humbled. I’m honored. Salute to Tyler, The Creator. He’s a genius,” Drama tells Amazon Music. “To get that phone call, to be a part of history, to be a part of that album…for him to speak so highly of me and what Gangsta Grillz meant, it’s a full circle moment.”

DJ Drama — I’m Really Like That!

DJ Drama might’ve played the role of host on Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost and the subsequent deluxe edition, The Estate Sale. But the legendary DJ is dropping an album of his own today as well.

I’m Really Like That! features a bevy of stars, including, naturally, Tyler, The Creator. Beyond Tyler, the LP includes Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blxst, Roddy Ricch and Westside Gunn among others.

Elsewhere, Drama signees Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert appear on the album. Veterans like Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne and the late Nipsey Hussle are also among the project’s guests.

“I haven’t been in an album mode for a while and it really just kinda snuck up on me,” Drama tells RapRadar. “I had been working on records for some time, and then as the year was progressing, we just kept going in with records and just the energy just felt right. With everything that was going on, from the Grammy win to the success of our label to having the eyes and ears back on me, it was like, ‘OK, it’s time.’”

Black Thought & El Michaels Affair — “I’m Still Somehow”

Black Thought and El Michaels Affair already have a few songs under their belt as a collaborative unit. This includes “Grateful,” “That Girl” and “Glorious Game” with KIRBY. Now, they’re back at it with their new single, “I’m Still Somehow.”

Thought verbally skates over the smooth instrumental. “True advancement / Who the champion that somehow smiles for the cameras with the strength found through the anthem?” he asks. “I’m somehow beautifully handsome / We too powerful for you to cancel / This is not a groove for you to dance to.”

“Black Thought and El Michels Affair founder Leon Michels initially crossed paths in the early 2000s, exhibiting mutual admiration for one another’s craft,” reads a press release for the new single. “Black Thought began to occasionally pull up to the group’s studio to collaborate. During the global pandemic, he reached out to Michels for material, building the foundation for Glorious Game.”

The 12-song album Glorious Game is due April 14.

Quavo — “Honey Bun”

Quavo is kicking off a new chapter in his career. After dropping “Greatness” and “Without You” in honor of his late nephew Takeoff, the Migos rapper unveils a new solo single, “Honey Bun.”

Huncho makes a reference to his recent loss on the Al Geno and AyoRay-produced track. “I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss,” he raps on the track. Later, he adds: “They wanna see my emotions? I ain’t smiling at all.”

Keemotion directed “Honey Bun’s” music video. The clip begins with Quavo inside of a bank vault, rummaging through old lyrics, contracts and dollar bills. Soon, Huncho stands tall in front of a Hummer-led caravan.

Quavo seemingly turned the page on Migos with “Greatness.” “Don’t ask about the group,” he says on that song before referencing Takeoff’s passing. “He gone, we gone.”

Chlöe — In Pieces

After dropping a series of solo singles, Chlöe Bailey continues to sail out on her own with the release of her debut album, In Pieces.

The star-studded project features a few familiar faces. Chris Brown pops up on the recently-released “How Does It Feel.” Meanwhile, Missy Elliott appears on “Told Ya,” and Future makes a guest spot on “Cheatback.”

Bailey says the album was a “risk” in many ways. “There were so many people in my life — I’m not talking about online internet trolls, but people I was close to — who told me I couldn’t do this,” she tells Rolling Stone. “[They] said I wouldn’t be good enough to do this on my own.”

“There were times where I believed them,” she adds. “I just had to keep trusting myself, and it’s still hard even now to try to not doubt myself and talk myself out of the blessings that I’m receiving.”

Larry June & The Alchemist — The Great Escape

Larry June and The Alchemist have made names for themselves as separate entities. But now, after dropping a couple of singles, they’re joining forces for a 15-song album in the form of The Great Escape.

Larry and Al got a few friends to join their ride for this one. Evidence, Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Slum Village, Boldy James, Wiz Khalifa, Jay Worthy, Joey Bada$$ and Curren$y all partake here.

June says the album brought something new out of him. “I was challenged on a lot of the beats,” he tells Billboard. “It was like a different bag when I was working with Al. You’re thinking Mobb Deep. You’re t hinking all that. It’s a different bar.”

Alchemist also adds: “He’s fun to work with and super-easy. I work with a lot of different artists, and Larry is kind of how his music is. He’s positive and excited about [things] when he’s doing it.”