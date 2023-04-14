STREAMED: Doja Cat Remixes SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Nicki Minaj Hops on Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

SZA f. Doja Cat — “Kill Bill (Remix)”

SZA continues to have a sizzling year. After topping the Billboard 200 with her newest album, SOS, Solana Rowe unleashes a remix for one of its standout singles, “Kill Bill.”

Top Dawg Entertainment’s superstar teams up with Doja Cat for this new iteration. “I know it’s not a really good occasion to be barging in / I couldn’t help but watch you kiss her by the kitchen sink,” Doja raps with a storytelling flare. “I swung the door open, tippy-toed farther in / I wasn’t crying, I was staring and forgot to blink.”

These two powerhouses have some history together. In fact, they previously joined forces on “Kiss Me More” from Doja’s 2021 album, Planet Her. But they also have mutual respect for one another that they’ve shared publicly.

For example, SZA gushed about Doja during a V magazine interview. “You make music in all these other realms and make it sound like it touched my inner mind and spirit,” Solana told Doja. “You’re exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college. I just wanted to feel like it’s ok to be an individual that isn’t really planted but is highly mutable and superfluid. Working with you was literally my dream.”

Doja raps on this track and she is reportedly planning to rap more often. “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she recently tweeted. “I wasn’t trying to prove anything; I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t so I will.”

Ice Spice f. Nicki Minaj — “Princess Diana (Remix)”

It’s a royal occasion as Ice Spice teams up with Nicki Minaj for “Princess Diana (Remix).”

“When we come out, it looks like Princess Diana on the street,” Minaj announces on the song’s intro. “I be eatin’ my spinach / They tried to clone my image,” she adds. “They burned they London Bridges / None of them is British.”

DAZED magazine recently dubbed Ice Spice “The People’s Princess.” Minaj seemed to celebrate the cover’s tagline on Twitter. Spice responded to that message with one of her own: “Ya heard da QUEEN.”

This track also seemingly marks a new Nicki era because the song dropped in connection with the Young Money’s star’s reported new imprint, Heavy On It.

Black Thought x El Michaels Affair — Glorious Game

After teasing their collaborative project for some time, Black Thought and El Michaels Affair join forces for a special new album, Glorious Game.

The LP name comes from the title track. “My mind is hard to explain / Call y’all all aboard for this train / I float like a nautilus, man / Damn, I love this glorious game,” Black Thought raps on the cut.

Tariq Trotter says this is an important record. “In this new phase of being open, we arrived at Glorious Game, which is one of my most personal projects to date,” he told the Fader. “I made a conscious decision: I’m gonna make an effort for every song on this project to be a story.

He continues: “It doesn’t have to connect seamlessly, but it’s gonna be all narrative, and it’s all gonna come from a personal place.”

Jorja Smith — “Try Me”

Jorja Smith is back on the scene. The British singer-songwriter is fresh off a hiatus with the release of her newest single, “Try Me.”

“Hoping I’ve learned, take back your word / Might hurt but I won’t hide,” she sings. “I know myself, I know I wasn’t the only one that has been through what I have today.”

Putting herself out there “in front of a world that has many opinions” was the song’s inspiration. In a statement, she adds: “It only ever used to be me really being my own critic.”

Additionally, it’s a new dimension, she continues. “I like this world that I’ve just come into and I’m still figuring things out. Always figuring things out…This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”

Directed by Amber Grace Johnson, the song’s music video also features a gladiator/matador theme. Smith emerges victorious in a melancholy battle with the song’s thumping production acting as the soundtrack.