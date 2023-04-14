Jemele Hill Leaves It All On The Page In New Editorial Series

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

In a new digital cover series, Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill opens up about her journey expressed in her recent memoir and about what keeps her affirmed in her craft.

The impact that Jemele Hill has had on the culture and today’s media is monumental, which made her the best candidate for the first edition of a new digital-based editorial series by NewsOne, Front Page. Fresh off of the release of Uphill: A Memoir last year, Hill gave the public an opportunity to bear witness to what the former ESPN reporter and host has gone through on her rise as one of the more respected voices in print.

In the conversation for the series, Hill gets frank about the professional anxieties that she still works through, which include projects with Cari Champion and director Spike Lee, her current position as a contributing writer for The Atlantic, and as a founder of the Unbothered Podcast Network. “And that can be extremely stressful because you want to make sure that you take care of the people that you have great working relationships with that have played a role in getting me to this point. But that’s not always easy to do, because sometimes you have to make some hard choices,” Hill said.

The journalist spoke at length about her reasons for creating the podcast network, primarily to center and amplify the voices and positions of Black women. “Having something like the Unbothered Network has put me in a much different position because I’m not only employing other people, but I also want to make sure that listeners joining this network have had tremendous added value,” she said. “It’s a responsibility that I take very seriously.”

Prior to that, Hill talked about the process of writing a book and how she had to adopt a different line of thinking for composing a memoir. “A memoir is not something I ever intended to write,” she revealed. “Now, I want to write fiction. And I didn’t have any problems drawing from experiences and then turning that into some, you know, fictional content. But writing about real-life events and things that happened to me, it did not have much appeal to me.” She continued: “Writing for a living allowed journalist Jemele to treat myself like my own interview subject. I think that was a really core piece in the writing process of this memoir.”