Another Bag: Teyana Taylor Joins Latto’s Team As Creative Director

If anyone knows how to get a bag, it’s Teyana Taylor. The singer/actress/shoe designer/reality TV star, wife and mother must have inexhaustible energy because she’s seemingly everywhere these days.

She just appeared on Maverick Carter and LeBron James’ Uninterrupted and on Angie Martinez’ IRL podcast, got on stage at Usher’s show in Vegas and she’s getting great reviews for her starring role in the movie A Thousand and One.

Now, she’s announced that she’s joined Grammy-nominated rapper Latto’s team as Creative Director. She joined forces with the “B-tch From Da Souf” rap star to put her stamp on her aesthetic from fashion to concert performances.

She just helped Latto with her Coachella shows, which got good reviews (well, except for the Photoshop controversy, since refuted.)

Teyana posted on her Instagram account, “The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors 👯‍♀️ @theauntiesinc.”

She added, “I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends. Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

Taylor, 32, a Harlem native, first signed with Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak in 2005. When that didn’t pan out she moved on to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music. Though she would eventually release three well-received albums, in 2020, Taylor, then on Def Jam Records said she was leaving the music business.

“Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health,” she said on an Instagram Live at the time. “I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids. Until I’m free, until I can get [Def Jam] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Since then, she’s worked on sneaker designs for adidas and Nike, became the youngest winner of The Masked Singer in 2022 and filmed a movie, among other creative endeavors. So it’s not hard to see why Latto would benefit from her expertise.

What’s next for Teyana Taylor? Keep watching.