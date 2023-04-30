Taye Diggs Starring in BET+ Series ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Taye Diggs has scored his first show after All American. Next, he’ll be linking up with Mona Scott-Young for a new BET+ show, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy.

Eric Tomosunas of Swirl Films is co-producing with Scott-Young. Courtney Miller will direct, and Gregory Anderson is writing the script based on the Rod Stodghill crime novel, Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta.

Diggs is playing Lance, an Atlanta businessman credited with modernizing the city’s 9-1-1 system. But he’s also a womanizer and that may be the reason why he ends up murdered in his own home. The series will look at Lance’s life from the varying perspectives of his friends, competitors, detractors and admirers.

“I am so excited to collaborate with Swirl Films on our first project, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy,” Scott-Young said in a press release. “The film series is a captivating true-life crime story that captures the unique culture of Atlanta. BET has always provided a platform for stories that are authentic and relatable and we are proud to be partnered with them on this project.”

Diggs spent five seasons playing a high school football coach on All American. His character [SPOILER ALERT!] Billy Baker, was killed off in February. Diggs not only supported the move, he believed that the character’s arc had come to an end. He’s grateful for his time on the series, which began on the CW but drew a wider audience when past seasons were made available on Netflix.

“This show changed my life in so many ways,” Diggs told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “Career-wise, I feel like I’ve done some good work. I’ve never felt as exposed; I would be at the airport and have young Asian kids, older white men, and housewives recognize me. The cross-section of the demographic that this show plays to just blew my mind. I love the fact that we started out as the little show that could, and thanks to the fans and everything Netflix did, people found it. It’s been a great experience.”