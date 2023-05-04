May The 4th Be With You: Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum Drops Cocktail Collection For Star Wars Day

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Star Wars have their own holiday taking place today, Star Wars Day, lining up with May 4 and the common phrase of “May The 4th Be With You,” remixing the original Jedi credo. Rock legend Sammy Hagar and his Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum lineup serve as the base for some fun Star Wars Day cocktails that we’ll share below.

Over here at Spirit.Ed, we recently tried the entire lineup of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum and are big fans of the rums neat, over ice, or mixed up in fun cocktails. That brings us to the Star Wars Day collection that we’ll feature below.

Starting off with the Sith Lord, this cocktail uses Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum Red Head and lends this riff on the classic Kir Royale a menacing red tint. Perhaps the most famous Sith Lord of them all, Darth Vader, would probably enjoy this drink while using the Force in unimaginable ways.

The Sith Lord aka Kir Royale

1 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum, divided

4 ounces chilled champagne

Garnish: fresh lemon twist

Preparation: Add half the rum to a chilled champagne flute. Slowly add the chilled champagne until ½ inch from the top. Top with the remaining rum. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

Princess Leia Organa, one of the significant leaders of the Rebel Alliance, inspired the Rebel Princess cocktail. We can imagine Princess Leia would enjoy sipping this cocktail while plotting the demise of the Empire.

The Rebel Princess aka Sammy’s Coconut Mojito

6-8 fresh mint leaves

1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1 1/2 ounces of Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum

2 ounces coconut water

1 1/2 ounces Cocó Lopez Cream of Coconut

1 ounce soda water

Rim: coconut cream and toasted coconut flakes

Garnish: fresh mint sprig

Preparation: Dip the rim of a rocks glass in some coconut cream then roll the moistened rim in toasted coconut flakes. In a prepared glass, add the mint leaves, brown sugar, and lime juice. Using a muddler, gently (yet firmly) muddle the ingredients. Then fill with ice and add the rum, coconut water, and coconut cream. Stir well and top with soda water. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Jabba The Hutt was one of the top crime lords of the Star Wars universe and folks like Han Solo learned the hard way how intolerant he was. We all know that Princess Leia, once held captive by Jabba, got her revenge in the end. Why not toast up in Jabba The Hutt’s honor with this Key Lime Martini riff?

Jabba The Hutt’s Key Lime Martini aka The Key Lime Martini

1/2 ounce of Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum

1 1/2 ounces of Keke Key Lime Pie Cream Liqueur

1/2 ounce of banana liqueur

1/2 ounce Cocó Lopez Cream of Coconut

1/2 ounce of fresh lime juice

Rim: honey and crushed graham cracker

Garnish: fresh lime wheel

Preparation: Roll the rim of a chilled martini glass in some honey. Then gently roll the honey rim in crushed graham cracker and set the glass aside. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the rum, Keke Key Lime Pie Cream Liqueur, banana liqueur, cream of coconut and lime juice. Shake well and strain into a prepared glass. Garnish with a fresh lime wheel and serve.

The Jawa people are the junkyard scavengers of Tatooine always looking for scraps of metal and trinkets to trade or take for their own. Given how energetic the Jawas are, the cocktail inspired by them adds a little boost of caffeine for all you sand raiders out there.

The Jawa Roast aka Red Head Roast

1 1/2 ounces Sammy’s Redhead Rum

1/2 ounce Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

2 1/2 ounces iced coffee

1/2 ounce simple syrup

3/4 ounce cream

Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg and cinnamon

Preparation: In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the rum, liquor, iced coffee, simple syrup, and cream. Shake well and strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

Enjoy the rest of your Star Wars Day. May The 4th Be With You!

Photo: Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum