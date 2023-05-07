MothersDay: Check Out Our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

In under a week, many of us will be celebrating Mother’s Day with the moms or mom-like figures in our lives, and we can’t show up empty-handed. To assist our readers with some ideas, we put together a handy gift guide that has a little bit of everything.
According to a blurb we saw on History.com, Mother’s Day was created by activist Anna Jarvis and it was first celebrated in West Virginia in honor of Jarvis’ mother and all mothers. Later in life, Jarvis no longer supported the idea of Mother’s Day and even tried to get it removed from the calendar.
Today, Mother’s Day is seen as a worthy celebration it is that honors mothers and mother figures in one’s life. Gifts both big and small are given to Moms and some families opt to center Mom the whole day with meals, relaxation, and more.
Below, we’re covering a lot of ground with the gifts offered. We’ve provided links too for purchase should something move you.
For The Stylish Mom
ZebraOasis Shoes
Learn more here.
The Power To B
Learn more here.
Hat Attack
Learn more here.
Dearfoams
Learn more here.
Contents Hair Care
Learn more here.
Zepyure Shoes
Learn more here.
Bandolier
Learn more here.
State Cashmere
Learn more here.
LilySilk
Learn more here.
Radley London
Learn more here.
Kreya Bags
Learn more here.
M.Gemi
Learn more here.
Alluerz
Learn more here.
For The Adventurous & Active Mom
Yvolution
Learn more here.
Baggalini Bags
Learn more here.
Modern Picnic
Learn more here.
Copper Fit
Learn more here.
For The Self-Care Seeking Mom
Drowsy Sleep Co.
Learn more here.
RDCL Superfoods
Learn more here.
Kinder Beauty
Learn more here.
Steep Echo
Learn more here.
MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals
Learn more here.
Eli & Elm Bedding
Learn more here.
TreCeuticals TreEssentials Kit
Learn more here.
Naderma
Learn more here.
Ce Craft Candles
Learn more here.
Multitasky (There is a little bit of everything here!)
Learn more here.
Dionis Skin Care
Learn more here.
Aerangis
Learn more here.
GuruNanda (Lots of stuff to choose from here!)
Learn more here.
Kiss My Face
Learn more here.
For The Mom Who Loves Wine
Rascal Wines
Castello Del Poggio
Learn more here.
Fly The Wine
Learn more here.
Rock Angel
Learn more here.
Lifevine
Learn more here.
Whispering Angel
Learn more here.
For The Mom Who Has Everything Already
Ray-Ban Stories
Learn more here.
Stanford Inn By The Sea
The Stanford Inn & Resort is nestled atop a beautiful vista that towers over California’s Mendocino Bay. Treat Mom to a great weekend of relaxation and exploration.
Learn more here.
The Functional Chocolate Company
Learn more here.
Buddha Board
Learn more here.
Rosepops
Learn more here.
Sliq
Learn more here.
Meta Quest 2
Learn more here.
Made By Mary
Learn more here.
Paddie Smash
Learn more here.
LAKA Cooler
Learn more here.
Inside Then Out
Learn more here.
Susan’s Own CBD
Learn more here.
I’m The Chef Too (For the little helpers who want to cook for Mom)
Learn more here.
Tie Apron (For you to wear when you make Mom a great drink or meal)
Learn more here.
Bartesian
—
Photo: Getty
-
Photographer & OG Travel Influencer Elton Anderson Delivers Clutch Tips For Traveling During Allergy Season
-
Chris Rock Spotted Having Drinks With British TV Host Sharon Carpenter Sparking Dating Rumors
-
Kanye West Reportedly Opens Yeezy Office Next To Adidas Store, Twitter Crowns Him A Tights-Wearing Petty King
-
Here's How to Make Your Girl Squirt
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
Da Brat Says Her Sperm Donor Is White Because Black Donor Looked Like "Jiminy Cricket," Twitter Reacts
-
Kanye West Holds Struggle Secret Yeezy Season 10 Show, Unveils New "Sock-Sneaker"