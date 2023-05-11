Wyclef Jean Performing At Brittney Griner’s First Home Game Following Russia Ordeal

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Brittney Griner’s first Phoenix Mercury home game will be a big celebration.

While the NBA Playoffs are the talk of the sports world, the WNBA is gearing up to kick off its 2023 season, which means Brittney Griner is just days from stepping on the Footprint Center court again.

It will be the first time Griner will lace up her sneakers since her release from a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury will celebrate the occasion with help from 3x Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean TMZ Sports exclusively reports.

Per TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports has learned the Phoenix Mercury have teamed up with The Sum, a new music platform from Anagram Studios, to bring in Jean to perform during their May 21 game against the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center to celebrate Griner’s return on what will be her first home game since the Russia ordeal.

We’re told one of the songs Wyclef will sing is Bob Marley’s iconic hit, “One Love,”… where Jean will be joined by 200 fans who will be selected to perform live with the 53-year-old musician.

He will also put on a postgame concert.

Griner missed all last season due to being detained and ultimately spending nine months in a Russian jail cell/prison camp after Russian authorities found vape cartridges in her luggage.

Brittney Griner Is Ready To Hoop Again

She was finally released thanks to a prisoner swap in December, and many had doubts that she would ever professionally hoop again after her ordeal.

During a press conference, Griner shut all that doubt down, saying she planned to resume her playing career in the WNBA and signed a 1-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury. But in the same breath said she will never play abroad again unless it’s to represent the USA.

“Look forward to all those moments. Just waking in on the first home game, the grind, the sweat, the blood,” Griner told reporters during last month’s press conference. “Just taking all that in. I missed it.”

This, without a doubt, will be one of the most watched WNBA regular season games ever. We can’t wait to see BG throw it down again on the court.

Photo: John Parra / Getty