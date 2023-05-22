Grand Marnier Introduces The Grand Margarita Summer Encounter Sweepstakes

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Few liqueurs in the spirits world possess the flavor and history of quality quite like Grand Marnier, whether served neat, over ice, or in a classic cocktail. The fine French liqueur brand recently introduced its new Grand Margarita Summer Encounter sweepstakes which will whisk one lucky winner and a guest off in style to Paris, France to experience Grand Marnier at its birthplace.

With the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter, the longstanding brand partnered with ResortPass to invite imbibers to bring a bit of the Parisian flair to stateside shores with luxurious cabana experiences via ResortPass, which gives folks an opportunity to live lavishly for the day without having to partake of an overnight stay at the resort of choice.

That’s right, you can reserve a cabana for up to six guests complete with Grand Margaritas, some bites to eat, a custom Grand Mariner pool tote, a Turkish towel, skincare items, and a sun hat to really enhance the vibes. After selecting either Los Angeles or Miami for the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter experience, lock in your desired date between the months of June and August.

Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing for Campari, U.S. offers the following statement:

“The Grand Margarita Summer Encounter program celebrates Grand Marnier’s history of bringing together two unexpected elements to create something Grand. This concept dates to our origins when our founder, Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle combined Cognac with a bitter orange essence, and continues today with our hero cocktail, the Grand Margarita, in which the inclusion of a Cognac based liqueur in the number one cocktail in the U.S., the Margarita, creates a cocktail that has a more complex, richer flavor profile. With this program, we continue to provide consumers with the opportunity to elevate their cocktail drinking experience, pairing Grand Margarita cocktails with a French inspired, luxurious cabana setting in which they can uncover the magic of serendipitous encounters all summer long.”

For those who read these pages, you’re well aware that we’re big fans of Grand Marnier in all its various expressions. We’ve made the Grand Margarita in times past and it is one of the essential cocktails of the warm weather seasons. Check out the recipe below.

Grand Margarita

.75 parts Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Tequila (we suggest Espolòn Blanco)

.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

.25 parts Agave Nectar

Lime Wheel garnish & Salt (Optional)

Method:

Begin by filling a wide, shallow dish with 2-3mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half and rub around half of the glass rim

Then, holding the glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt, so that it adheres to the rim to a thickness of 2-3mm

Shake the Grand Marnier, tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar with ice and strain into the glass

Apply lime wheel to the rim of the glass and enjoy!

To enter the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter sweepstakes, please visit fooji.info/summerencounter (must be 21+ to enter).

—

Photo: Grand Marnier