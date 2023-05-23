Diddy Announces ‘Diddy Direct’ Platform For Locating DeLeón, Ciroc & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making sure his fans have the fastest access to his spirits. On Tuesday (May 23), the Hip-Hop mogul announced Diddy Direct, a platform aimed at helping consumers, and retailers, have access to his brands like DeLeón, Ciroc and more.

The launch features a digital ad campaign that features DJ Khaled, of course. In a digital short, Diddy and Khaled are seen on the links playing golf, and while clubs and carts are seen, the focus is more on the reveal of Diddy Direct. The platform allows access for consumers and retailers to find out about or purchase the Combs Spirits portfolio that includes CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS & DeLeón Tequila varieties. Most recently launched is the limited edition Cîroc Honey Melon, which Diddy Direct makes easy to pinpoint yourself a bottle.

“This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry, and we’re proud to offer consumers (all you lushes out there) and retailers (nightclubs, restaurants, and liquor stores) direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” said Combs, Chairman of Combs Global, in a statement. “With Diddy Direct, we’re setting a new standard for direct to retailer & direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

The idea is that you can be out of town and Diddy Direct’s search functionality will allow to locate a bar, club or restaurant that serves your favorite DeLeón Tequila, for example.

Diddy Direct is available now, if you’re over 21, and you can get more information right here: www.diddydirect.com. Watch the hilarious campaign spot featuring Diddy and DJ Khaled below. Looks like Diddy’s golf game needs work, respectfully.

