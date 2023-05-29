NCAA Champ Angel Reese Inks Mielle Brand Ambassador Deal

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Bayou Barbie with the good baby hair is taking on a new role – as brand ambassador for Mielle Organics.

The company announced that Angel Reese will join the company to promote their hair products. Later this summer, she’s expected to put together a limited-edition bundle of her favorites from the line.

“We selected Angel as a brand ambassador because our goal is to bridge the gap between sports and the beauty space,” Mielle founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez told WWD. “The confidence, boldness and resilience she embodies on and off the court are some of the qualities we look for when we choose brand ambassadors — she’s inspirational.”

The starting forward for the LSU Lady Tigers was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament. Now that college athletes can profit from name and likeness deals, she has parlayed her 2 million Instagram and Tiktok followers into profitable brand endorsements with Coach, McDonald’s, and Amazon. It’s estimated she’s earning more than $1.3M.

Though she was criticized by media types like Keith Olberman for taunting Iowa rival Caitlin Clark after winning the championship, it only helped Reese’s brand recognition as she made appearances everywhere from The Pivot podcast to The Jennifer Hudson Show to Good Morning America where she was surprised by her cousin, UConn Huskies star Jordan Hawkins, who helped lead his team to the men’s national championship.

Reese and Hawkins covered Sports Illustrated for Kids and Reese was also photographed for this year’s SI swimsuit issue.

“I have been using [Mielle’s] products on and off the court for a few years now,” Reese said. “I am proud to represent a brand that is committed to uplifting women, giving back and changing norms. I respect the drive and dedication of Mielle’s Founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez; I have that same passion, and it is a dream to be connected to a company like this.”

