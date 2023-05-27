Thieves Steal $1 Million In Jewels & Handbags From Shannon Sharpe’s L.A. Home

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Someone broke into Chateau Shay Shay, and Shannon Sharpe is offering a hefty reward to find out who the culprits were.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports that Shannon Sharpe’s Los Angeles home was burglarized with thieves making off with some jewelry and handbags.

Per TMZ Sports:

Shannon Sharpe‘s home in L.A. was burglarized last week … and cops say the thieves made off with around $1 million in goods from the ex-NFL star’s residence.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports … the break-in happened back on May 19 between 7 PM and 9:30 PM — after Sharpe had left his place for a few hours in the early evening.

We’re told when Sharpe returned home after dinner with friends and noticed something was not right … so he called the police.