Level Up Family Night with The Nintendo Switch

Take your family night to the next level with the Nintendo Switch™ system.

Nintendo has a video game library beloved for its large selection of family-friendly offerings. Now you can play on the Nintendo Switch™ system, Nintendo’s latest gaming system that gives you many ways to play.

Whether you’re playing at home or on the go, the Nintendo Switch system’s versatile design can accommodate playtime in many settings. From solo adventures to multiplayer battles, Nintendo Switch offers a delightful assortment of games that will have the whole family joining in.

Play On The Go

Gaming on the go has never been easier. The Nintendo Switch system allows you to bring your favorite games on the road. Set up is fast and easy. Whether you’re traveling solo or with a group, there are a number of exciting ways to play thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s sleek and portable design.

Nintendo Switch offers three ways to play:

Handheld mode: Jump right into solo play.

TV mode: Play on a large screen for the classic gaming experience. Your Nintendo Switch system comes with two detachable Joy-Con™ controllers for up to two-player gaming.

Tabletop mode: No TV? No problem. Utilize the kickstand to prop up your Nintendo Switch system on any flat surface, and use the detachable Joy-Con controllers to play.

Another Way to Play: Nintendo Switch Lite

If your focus is on solo gaming on the go, check out the Nintendo Switch Lite system. This model offers a simpler design at an affordable price tag. Nintendo Switch Lite features built-in controllers and does not have a kickstand or the ability to connect to a TV.

Note: Nintendo Switch Lite plays all games that support handheld mode.

Games That Are Fun for All Ages

The whole crew can get involved with these games that are appropriate for all ages. There’s something here for everyone, including some of Nintendo’s greatest hits.

Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe

ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with Comic Mischief

Mario Kart is among Nintendo’s most iconic games of all time. The game’s latest iteration for the Nintendo Switch system is a dazzling feast for the eyes. Up to four players* can race on TV. Race to the finish line on 48 exciting courses as well as old favorites like Rainbow Road.

New to the game? Turn on Smart Steering to stay on course and prevent veering offroad. You don’t have to be a pro to make it to the finish line in one piece.

Mario Party™ Superstars

ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with Mild Cartoon Violence

The Mario Party Superstars game offers an exciting selection of minigames and boards to choose from. Select your favorite Super Mario™ character and go head-to-head with up to three other players* on TV or Tabletop mode. You can play solo too, or add to your fun with a group. Or play online** against friends and players from around the world.

Dive into any minigame in Mt. Minigames or play in Mario Party mode, a board game-style experience where you roll the dice to move across the board. The person who collects the most stars wins. With nearly endless twists and turns, Mario Party mode is less about skill and more about your luck with the dice. Mario Party Superstars does a great job of leveling the playing field, making the winner a lot harder to predict.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with Mild Fantasy Violence

The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games are the latest entries in the popular Pokémon video game franchise. As the first fully open-world Pokémon games, you are free to explore at your own pace and choose your own path through your adventure.

This is a single-player RPG (role-playing game) where you can explore and progress through the story on your own, but you can also battle and explore with up to three other players online** or with a local wireless* connection.

Customize your character and explore the lush and expansive world of Paldea, where you will encounter wild Pokémon and Pokémon Trainers to battle on your journey. As your Pokémon gain battling experience, they can learn new moves and evolve into more advanced forms.

Each game features unique Pokémon that are exclusive to each game, different uniforms corresponding to Naranja Academy (Pokémon Scarlet) and Uva Academy (Pokémon Violet) and different Professors depending on which version you play.

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons

ESRB Rating: EVERYONE with Comic Mischief

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features all the elements of a great cozy game: a soothing soundtrack, cheerful graphics, and overall adorable vibe.

Depart to a peaceful island where you will forage for resources, craft tools and build furniture to help get your new life started. Plant flowers, go fishing and get to know your island neighbors. Customize your new life—everything from your clothing to your home. A fun feature is that the game syncs with your time zone and cycles from day to night in real time. And as the seasons change, different activities become available.

Up to four players* can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons on TV or Tabletop modes, and up to eight players can live on the same island together.

Games for Ages 10 and Up

These games are recommended for players aged 10 and up.

Minecraft

ESRB Rating: EVERYONE 10+ with Fantasy Violence

In Minecraft, players have the freedom to explore a three-dimensional world with endless creative possibilities. Venture through diverse biomes including the new cherry grove biome and gather materials to build tools, structures and even machines. You can even create and explore with friends online.

The game’s limitless creative potential has garnered popularity with an ever-growing user base. It’s your world and the possibilities are endless.

Nintendo Switch Sports

ESRB Rating: EVERYONE 10+ with Mild Violence

If you enjoyed the Wii Sports™ game, you’ll love Nintendo Switch Sports. Choose from seven dynamic sports to play—volleyball, badminton, bowling, golf, soccer, chambara (swordplay) and tennis.

Play in teams or one on one, depending on the sport you choose. Connect online** to compete with players from around the world and earn items like fun outfits and accessories to customize your character. You can also play with friends online or play with up to four players* in the same room.

Note: Nintendo Switch Sports is not compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite system. Be aware of your surroundings. Wear wrist straps and allow adequate room around you during gameplay.

Ready, Set, Game On!

Nintendo is known for its family-friendly video game offerings. From classic Nintendo franchises like Mario Party and Pokémon to newer crowd-pleasers like Animal Crossing and Minecraft, there’s plenty to choose from when you’re planning your next family night.

* Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

**Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online.