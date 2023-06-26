G League Documentary ‘Destination NBA’ Headed To Prime Video

To the surprise of absolutely no one, French hoops superstar Victor Wembanyama was drafted #1 by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday’s NBA draft. But the G League’s Scoot Henderson may have been the big winner going from the NBA’s developmental league to a #3 pick.
Henderson was one of four G League players drafted in the top 50. A new documentary coming to Amazon Prime takes a look inside the G League and how it become one of the NBA’s most consistent talent feeders.
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey will debut on the streamer on Aug. 8. It covers the 2022-2023 season for teams like the Ignite, who Henderson played for, and other teams in cities like Ft. Wayne, Las Vegas, where the Ignite play, Detroit and Maine.
The Ignite and the Mexico City team are special teams within the G League structure created for elite talents, so they play against both G League teams and international teams, which set up the explosive matchup between Henderson and Wembanyama last year.
Henderson is just the latest success but other NBA-level talent has also come out of the G League. Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Green, and Gary Payton II all had varied paths to the NBA that included time spent in the G League.
They will provide some perspective as the doc covers an NBA veteran looking for a return to the big league, a top draft prospect (which sounds like Henderson), and a player said to be a “cultural icon trying to make history,” per Prime Video.
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey, produced by Religion of Sport and Ringer Films, is set to premiere on Prime Video on Aug. 8.
