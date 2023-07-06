Striving For Hollywood Greatness: LeBron James & Friends’ Origin Story ‘Shooting Stars’ Peacock’s Most-Watched Original Movie In First Four Weeks

The pride of Akron, LeBron James, and his buddies’ origin story, Shooting Stars, is a hit on Peacock.
Spotted on Deadline, NBC streaming network Peacock has a slam dunk on its hands, with the LeBron James original film Shooting Stars becoming the most-watched original film in its four weeks of availability.
Per Deadline:
Since its June 2 premiere, Shooting Stars has remained the #1 original film every weekend on Peacock. Specific viewership data for the film isn’t available.
Peacock currently streams nine original films, including Praise This, They/Them, Meet Cute, and Sick.
Directed by Chris Robinson and based on the book by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger, Shooting Stars is the origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how James and his childhood friends become the No. 1 high school team in the country, launching James’ breathtaking career as a four-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
The film stars Marquis “Mookie” Cook, who makes his Hollywood debut playing a young LeBron James, Wood Harris, Stranger Things alum Caleb McLaughlin, Khalil Everage, Avery S. Willis, Jr., Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, Dermot Mulroney, Natalie Paul, Diane Howard, Algee Smith, and Katlyn Nichol.
Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company teams up with Academy Award nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter to produce the film.
LeBron James and Carter’s Springhill Company has been looking for a win since its House Party remake didn’t deliver and Space Jam: A New Legacy flopped at the box office.
With Shooting Stars, James and Carter can hang a banner at Springhill as they push on to become giants in Hollywood.
You can watch Shooting Stars exclusively streaming on Peacock right now.
