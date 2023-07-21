Captain Marvel, Photon & Ms. Marvel Team Up To Take On A Vengeful Dar-Benn In Latest Trailer For ‘The Marvels’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel Studios is noticeably absent from Hall H at San Diego Comic-COn, but that’s not stopping the studio from sharing a new trailer for The Marvels.

It’s going to take Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau aka Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to take on the vengeful Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who takes center stage in this new look at the upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by Nia DaCosta (Candy Man).

But first, to defeat their foe and save the universe, the unlikely superteam must figure out how to work together without getting on each other’s nerves. Some force is causing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Photon to swap places whenever they use their light abilities.

Official Synopsis:

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels Is Connected To The Events of Secret Invasion

The Marvels will be connected to the events of the Marvel Studios’ original Disney+ series Secret Invasion, Jackson confirmed in an interview. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is in the film. Still, we have no idea if he is a Skrull, the race of refugee shapeshifting aliens we were first introduced to in 2019’s Captain Marvel, that is now trying to take over the planet Earth led by a rogue Skrull named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the series.

We will see the new team of heroes go higher, further, faster together when The Marvels blasts into theaters on November 10.

Photo: Marvel Studios / The Marvels