STREAMED: Quavo Honors Takeoff With ‘Rocket Power’ Album, Polo G Is “Barely Holdin’ On” & More

Quavo — Rocket Power

Quavo pays tribute to his late nephew and partner-in-rhyme Takeoff with the release of his newest album, Rocket Power. The emotionally-fueled project comes with some familiar faces and posthumous Takeoff contributions as well.

Young Thug, BabyDrill, Future and Takeoff appear on this 18-track effort. It all launches with the intro, “Fueled Up.” “I’m going back to my old ways,” Q says. “Never going back to my old bae / I gotta go off for Take.”

“Rocket Power means a lot to me,” Quavo also explains in a recently-released self-published video interview. “It means everything to me, just being fueled by my brother, Take. Just bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried; I’m just trying to get this fuel from above.

Takeoff tragically died in November of last year. The Migos artist was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

Polo G — “Barely Holdin’ On”

Polo G is “Barely Holdin’ On” with the release of his newest single. Here, the Chicago emcee pours his heart out on the emotional piano-laden track.

“Barely holdin’ on / This life gets scary as it goes on,” he sings. “Burdens, but we carry on / I ain’t perfect, spare me if I’m wrong / All my secrets get buried when I’m gone / Staring at the writing on these headstones.”

But the song’s music video is as emotionally-charged as the track. It also pulls heartstrings with seemingly true-to-life tragedy-to-triumph stories as Polo poetically navigates hardship.

The cinematic clip also includes a young woman named Diana who was born with congenital heart disease; a single mother named Bobbi; a recovering addict named Deon; and a 12-year-old named Willie who was shot and paralyzed.

Mike WiLL Made-It f. Lil Uzi Vert — “Blood Moon”

What do you get when you combine Mike WiLL Made-It, J. Cole and Lil Uzi Vert? Today, the answer is a high-powered collaboration and an unlikely pairing that finds Cole alongside Mike instead of on the mic.

Cole produced the cut with Mike WiLL, of course, and with Miles Harris. Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert handles the vocals on his own. “Feel like the moon,” he raps. “I relate to the sun.”

But this Cole news isn’t new. Perhaps he’s best known for his bars, but the Dreamville boss has produced a bevy of songs in the past, including Kendrick Lamar’s “HiiiPoWeR” and his own Miguel-assisted hit, “Power Trip.”

This could also represent a new era for Mike WiLL Made-It, who is reportedly readying a new album named Michael.

Doechii — “Booty Drop”

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii is ready for the spotlight once again. After commanding the game’s attention with her Kodak Black-assisted “What It Is” single, TDE’s newest star is back at it with “Booty Drop.”

Stargate produced this fun club-ready banger. “Strip club, dance-dance / Do it in a handstand / Drop down, get bands / Do it on command,” Doechii raps on the cut. “I make it pop / The booty soft, she lift it up and get them props.”

The self-proclaimed Swamp Princess is having a blast with the new record. She recently promoted it with a fitness twist. “I’m gonna be your fitness instructor,” she says in the clip. “I’m gonna show you how you’re gonna get that summer booty poppin’.”

Doechii also has fun with a VHS-style music video. In it, the rising Florida star hits the water with jet skis and a dance-filled yacht party full of twerking.

Doechii is also hitting the road soon. She is joining Ice Spice as a special guest on Doja Cat’s forthcoming Scarlet Tour.