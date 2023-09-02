FlexiSpot Adds Flair & Efficiency To Your WFH Remote Work Station

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Now that much of the world has endured the pandemic and the return to the office becoming inevitable by the day, there are still strong signs that remote work is here to stay. FlexiSpot, one of the leaders in the standing desk and ergonomic office chair space, adds flair and efficiency to one’s WFH station or for those back in offices.

FlexiSpot is a company based in Livermore, Calif. that specializes in an array of innovative office furniture pieces, which include a variety of stylish work desks, recliners, office chairs, and beds. The company just released two new products: the E7 Pro Premium Standing Desk, and the C7 Premium Ergonomic Office Chair. But first, we’d like to share our thoughts on the products from Flexispot we’ve personally experienced.

We’ve been using the Comhar Pro Standing Desk Q8 for months in our WFH setup. As much of our teams are remote, the Q8 has been a revelation in how vital a standing desk can be to those of us who toil away in our living rooms, bedrooms, or home offices. With more than enough scientific evidence out there that sitting for long periods of time without moving or standing may eventually cause health and comfort concerns, the change in height and standing to break up the monotony is also welcomed.

The easy-to-assemble Q8 boasts a 55”X28” desktop size, dual motors for the height adjustment portion of the desk, a wireless charging dock, one Type-A and one Type-C USB port, a childproof lock, a sizeable pullout drawer, a cable management system, and the ability to hold up to 220 pounds on the desktop. The chair comes in two desktop colors: a classic bamboo or the new dark bamboo finish. The frame comes in either Black or white. On the back of the Q8, a sturdy wooden block under the desk that can support the weight of a monitor arm.

If it’s been a while since you’ve worked at a proper desk, the Q8 is a revelation. With four height memory presets and a digital height display, the desk can find a place among multiple users if the need arises. The desk never feels crowded and the quality of the overall products feels like the premium item that it is. There is nothing more refreshing than offsetting stiffness by standing up, but still being able to present for the task at hand.

The C7 Ergonomic Office Chair is equally as impressive as the desk, offering comfort to the lower backs of remote worker who unwisely perform their work from their couches or dining room tables (we just told on ourselves). What we love about the C7 is that it is easy to assemble, as we said of the Q8. Upon completion, it becomes a sturdy officer chair with lots of lower back support, neck support, and is extremely adjustable for most body types. The C7 comes in Black and a Black and grey color scheme.

We didn’t try out the E7 but we can’t imagine it being anything other than stellar considering our experiences thus far. This setup comes highly recommended for the WFH or standard office crew.

Unlike office equipment of old, which always felt more functional than anything, FlexiSpot’s award-winning designs will match up well in any home office or workspace. The chair and the desk have a harmonious synergy between them that it makes sense to outfit one’s office with as many products from the brand that make sense for your situation.

With a strong social media presence, plenty of helpful guide videos, and one of the best product warranties in the business, FlexiSpot delivered on its promise of finding the fine line between work and play.

To learn more about FlexiSpot and shop their Labor Day Weekend sale event, click here.

Photo: FlexiSpot