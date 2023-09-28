THE BLACK ESTATE: The Road To Black Homeownership Episode 1

The Black Estate is an inspiring new series that profiles Black homeowners nationwide.
Through this beautiful shot and deeply inspiring series, future Black homeowners across the country will get tips and tricks that will hopefully help their home-buying process be smoother.
Each episode of The Black Estate features one to two Black homeowners who host a tour of their beautiful homes. In addition to the time, our homeowner host will also share their homeownership journey and all of the ups and downs they experienced during the process.
Take the journey with host Corey Arvinger and watch these homeowners’ dreams come true.
