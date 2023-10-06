THE BLACK ESTATE: The Road To Black Homeownership Episode 2

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Estate is an inspiring new series that profiles Black homeowners nationwide.

Through this beautiful shot and deeply inspiring series, future Black homeowners across the country will get tips and tricks that will hopefully help their home-buying process be smoother.

Each episode of The Black Estate features one to two Black homeowners who host a tour of their beautiful homes. In addition to the time, our homeowner host will also share their homeownership journey and all of the ups and downs they experienced during the process.

On the latest episode, we sit with Support Black Colleges CEO Corey Arvinger as he breaks down what influenced him to buy his first home.

“A lot of people, when we talk about our neighborhood and the hoods we rep, a lot of those people don’t even own those buildings. So you’re repping something you have no control over,” he explains. “So, for me, ownership is really important because what do you have to leave to your family? And I wanted something that my family could call home forever, that was actually ours.”

Learn more about Arvinger’s house-buying process above.