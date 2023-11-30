Bumpy Johsnon Is Coming Back: ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Renewed For Fourth Season On MGM+

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Bumpy Johnson’s war with the Italian mafia will continue when Godfather of Harlem returns to MGM+ for its fourth season.

Forest Whitaker will be back as the legendary Harlem gangster in the drama co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein when production of the fourth season begins next year in New York.

Deadline reports an all-out war will occur in the fourth season, and some more iconic Harlem figures will be showing up to challenge Bumpy.

Season 4 will feature Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) as he continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas. After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

MGM+ boasts that Godfather of Harlem is its no.1 acquisition driver for the streaming network and of the top original series that lives on the platorm, according to Deadline.

“After such a long time away, I’m so excited to be returning to set alongside such an incredible cast, crew, and creative team, under the powerful leadership of Chris Brancato. We’re so appreciative of Michael Wright’s support at MGM+, and thrilled that Godfather of Harlem has resonated with fans around the world. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 4!” Forest Whitaker said.

Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Erik LaRay Harvey are returning for season four.

We can’t wait for season four.

You can peep our interview with Forest Whitaker, where he discussed season three and Bumpy Johnson’s path.

Photo: MGM+ / Godfather of Harlem