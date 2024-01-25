Selema Masekela Named X Games First-Ever Chief of Sports Culture After Securing New 3-Year Deal

When the X Games return to begin its winter events in Aspen, host Selema Masekela will have a new role.
Variety exclusively reports the X Games have named Selema Masekela its first-ever Chief of Sports Culture and will see him return as a member of the X Games on-air team under a new three-year deal with the X Games’ new owner, MSP Sports Capital.
Masekela will also be a creative advisor and producer, plus have mentor duties.
Per Variety:
As X Games chief of sports culture, Masekela will “help guide the cultural vision for the sport and lifestyle elements of the X Games brand, mentor up-and-coming talent, provide counsel on topics of athlete growth through production” and serve as the public face of the X Games brand.
Masekela and the X Games have a long history, working with the then-ESPN-owned brand in 1999 as a snowboard sideline reporter.
He would go on to host the X Games for 13 years before leaving in 2012 to join Red Bull Media to become the lead host for sports and music. He also created the Emmy Award-nominated series VICE World of Sports.
Masekela returned to the X Games on-air coverage after Disney sold it to MSP Sports Capital in 2022.
Speaking with Variety, Masekela said he wants to “help resurrect the X Games soul” with his new role, adding, “Innovation and change will spring from there.”
He continued, “My top priority for this X Games is simple. Create a fun, entertaining, and memorable broadcast that showcases the magic of these world-class athletes and leaves the viewer wanting more.”
We love to hear it.
A Man of Many Talents
Masekela is also a member of Burton Snowboards’ board of directors and a musician, putting out two albums under his artist name, ALEKESAM.
He co-created a coffee table book, “AFROSURF,” and co-founded Mami Wata, a fashion surf brand, and a streetwear brand, AlphaNumeric.
Congrats to Masekela on the level-up.
