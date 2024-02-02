Simply Spiked Rolls Out New Limeade Flavor Just in Time For Valentine’s Day

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, the time to shop for trinkets of expression is now. Simply Spiked, a refreshing addition to the growing ready-to-drink category, is introducing a new limeade flavor along with a fun Pickup Lime gift kit.

Simply Spiked has established a foothold in the RTD space via its Simply Spiked Lemonade and Simply Spiked Peach offerings. With the Simply Spiked Limeade, the brand laid out a quartet of flavors that include Cherry Limeade, Passion Fruit Limeade, Blackberry Limeade, and Signature Limeade.

We’re picking up what they’re putting down. And get this? Each can is packed with real fruit juice.

Along with the new flavor drop, Simply Spiked is celebrating the release via the heart-shaped Pickup Limes kit. The kit can be purchased for $2.14 and has four candles that include some pickup lines. The kit will also come with a rebate offer to try out Simply Spiked Limeade.

“Simply Spiked Lemonade and Peach have become favorites among our day-one fans, and we’re thrilled to give them a bold new flavor to enjoy with the launch of Limeade,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Simply Spiked Limeade is our way of helping fans add a bit more zest to every occasion and our Pickup Limes are the perfect way to make this Valentine’s Day more juicy.”

The brand is also linking up with Tinder via the Rizz Quiz, which launched on Feb. 1. Tinder says the Rizz Quiz will, plainly speaking, improve your rizz.

To get your own Pickup Limes kit and to score your first taste of Simply Spiked Limeade, click here. Just a note, the lines for the kits won’t open until Feb. 7 at 9 AM EST.

—

Photo: Simply Spiked