Major Key: 5 HBCU Alums Share Their Top Career Tips

Ever seen a dope HBCU alum with a killer job and wondered, “How did they get there . . . and how can I?” Well, you’re in the right place. No matter the times, building an amazing career takes persistence, hard work, and smart planning to set yourself up for success.

Whether you’re just entering the workforce or ready to level up your career, ahead you’ll find some major keys from accomplished HBCU alums. These essential tips will help you make waves in your professional field, secure that dream job, or build a killer business. Time to secure the bag!

Be Consistent and Flexible In Your Job Search

“I think it’s important for recent HBCU grads to be consistent and flexible, especially in this job market. Be consistent with your work ethic and grind. Apply, apply, apply, and be open to things being different than you originally envisioned. Be confident in knowing that you come from the place where culture is birthed and cultivated. People want and need your talent and insight, now more than ever. Seek out ways to offer value and to amplify your experience and unique perspective. Also, leverage social media. Twitter is an amazing platform to share your voice and experience with people who may have the power or position to get you one step closer to your dream job.” – Eunique Jones Gibson, Bowie State University Alum, Content Producer, Photographer, Author, and Activist

Look Outside of Job Boards

“If you know the direction you want to go in, start looking at the people who work at the companies you are interested in. Nine times out of 10, an available opportunity would be posted on social media or through a friend of a friend. That’s literally how I got my first internship through a tweet on Twitter. So be vigilant, and do research — it doesn’t end on job posting sites or recruitment sites,” – Kianna Baptiste, Howard alum, Digital Marketing Coordinator, Asylum Records

Network With Your Peers

“Network laterally. Invest in your peers and what they’re doing and cherish those relationships. You never know who will be in a place to help you. Always be on top of your game, because people will all remember.” – Alexander-Julian Gibbson, Howard Alum, Stylist and Travel Editor

Build a Support Network

“I think it’s important for all aspiring and active entrepreneurs to have dreams, hustle, and village. Your dreams give you your goals, your hustle will get you there, and your village will keep you there.” – Eunique Jones Gibson, Bowie State University Alum, Content Producer, Photographer, Author and Activist

Create Opportunities For Yourself

“Use the resources that are available to you to start doing what you want to do. Don’t waste time dreaming of the resources you don’t have. Forge your path, and in due time other roads will open.” – Alexander-Julian Gibbson, Alexander-Julian Gibbson, Howard Alum, Stylist and Travel Editor

Don’t Let Obstacles Get You Down

“What’s for you is for you. Do not ever get discouraged. If you know your dream and what you want, stick to it and never stop going after it. I interned after graduating. Unpaid, at that. That’s something many people wouldn’t risk, but I believed in myself so much that I knew that something positive would come out of it — and yes, I did have my days when I was discouraged and questioned if this was my path (I’m human, it’s natural), but I never gave up.” – Kianna Baptiste, Howard alum, Digital Marketing Coordinator, Asylum Records

Stay The Course

“Building a successful career is not going to be easy. You have to be willing to sacrifice whatever you have to get there, and you have to keep going. [Your dreams aren’t] going to happen overnight, but you have to keep going. Don’t let bad times discourage you from chasing your dreams or discourage you from going after what is that you want to go after.” – Jahliel Thurman, Virginia State University Alum, Executive Producer, and Host of HBCU 101