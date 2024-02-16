Best In Black: 10 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brands To Support Now and Forever

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Black Lives have always mattered. And so have Black-owned businesses.

There’s never been a more important time for everyone to pour into the Black community. That includes supporting each other’s hustles. Whether that’s the soul food restaurant down the block or sis who just opened up her own IG Boutique. #BuyBlack whenever you can.

After all, running a business ain’t easy for anyone, but it’s especially difficult when you’re Black, as there’s a unique set of challenges and barriers you have to overcome to build a successful company.

The Black dollar has a tremendous impact on the economy but oftentimes Black businesses aren’t reaping most of its benefit. It’s time to change that. With that in mind, the One Yard team has put together a list to help both the ladies and fellas deck out your closet and vanity with some dope Black-owned brands — from some bomb Oyin Handmade natural hair products to graphic tees from Grindstone University. These brands will keep you looking fly for One Yard and beyond while keeping your coins in the community.

1. Sonson Bowties

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA3ZFLQHKQ3/

Out of Oakland, SONSON is a bow tie brand originally dedicated to fathers and sons. We were already sold, and now they also hook up face masks. Word. Get familiar right here.

2. Grindstone Universal

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYGepLhoVb/

Grindstone Universal is one of the Washington, D.C. area’s earliest streetwear brands, and it has since expanded to broader fashion trends while also doubling as a multimedia company and record label. Along with positive, self-affirming images emblazoned on the gear, the principles of the brand are rooted deeply in the elevation of Black minds.

3. Hanifa

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC6W3__HQzp/

All of your faves have worn Hanifa from Tracee Ellis Ross to Kelly Rowland — and who could blame them. The line has a great selection of curve-hugging one-pieces, fun dresses for special occasions like Homecoming, and cute vacation wear for your next baecation.

4. Pyer Moss

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/B29WUcaA_G_/

Pyer Moss’s clothes are the epitome of fly, from super comfy athleisure with unique prints like the Sister Rosette Tharpe jogger to flowy, statement-making dresses. The co-ed label, created by Kerby Jean Raymond, has something for everyone, and the designs draw directly from Black culture.

5. Oyin Handmade

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAptlh1lt3p/

Based in Baltimore, Oyin Handmade was founded by Jamyla Bennu in 2001, with her husband Pierre joining the operation in 2003. Today, Oyin Handmade products can be found in a number of mainstream establishments and they’re also reachable online.

6. Bevel

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEj74pml85h/

The first thing you may think when you read Bevel is their clippers or shaving system. But the brand’s men’s body, hair and skin products are clutch. Perfect for keeping your quarantine beard clean and crispy.

7. Strivers Row

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6OCpMzhvK5/

Strivers Row describes itself as a “lifestyle brand focusing on timeless garments, drawing influence from the current state of street culture.” Its founder is Jason Geter, a name that may be familiar since he was also in on creating an outfit called Grand Hustle with T.I.

8. BLK MKT Vintage

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEkcfb8ARSv/

Curated by founders Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart, Brooklyn-based BLK MKT Vintage is an antique/vintage concept shop, specializing in collectibles, cast-off’s and curiosities, which represent the richness of Black history and lived experience. By centering their focus on black cultural artifacts they’re telling us ‘not only do we see you, but we love you as well. You’re worthy. What you’ve created is worthy. You are important here.’

9. Telfar

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/B9l9e5Flszp/

Ladies and gents, meet the new IT accessories brand in town: Telfar. Created by the one and only Telfar Clemens. Known for their durable and genderless vegan leather bags, Telfar is the epitome of Black luxury. Plus their bags are a great staple for any and all occasions. Just make sure to act quick since they be selling like hot cakes.

10. Brother Vellies

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8i6liMDP6-/

Another luxe Black accessory brand, Brother Vellies by Aurora James oozes sexiness. Their black and white snakeskin boots are a fan favorite — they were even worn by Queen in Queen + Slim when she was tryna escape from the cops. Snag one of their thigh-high boots or strappy sandals for those days when you’re feeling grown and sexy.