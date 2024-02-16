One Yard: Black Joy Is A Form of Resistance, Too

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Yeah, we know. 2020 has been on one.

It’s been a stressful, chaotic, and divisive year, and that was before COVID-19 completely disrupted the world as we know it. To say that we have all been overwhelmed is as much of an understatement as saying Takashi 6ix9ine is not good at rapping. But for Black folks, it’s been especially trying times. From the pandemic to protests over the senseless murders of unarmed Black people by police, 2020 has been a reminder that there is no safe space for us.

This is why it’s crucial that we hold on to our Black joy through all the madness. Celebrating the beauty, complexities, and brilliance of our Blackness is not just self-care, it’s a defiant act of resistance. You see how the triumphant Megan Thee Stallion keeps bouncing back, twerking in high heels, and killing the mic as people continually try her? Let’s keep that same energy for the rest of 2020. It’s with that won’t WE do it spirit that we present the first-ever digital HBCU Homecoming.

Welcome to One Yard!

Here you will be able to celebrate all facets of Black excellence. Because we all know that when Black people get together there’s laughter, jokes, love…it’s a beautiful sight to see. While we may not be able to turn up in person due to social distancing, that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy ourselves wherever we are. Homecomings at HBCUs have always been a beacon of pride and joy — and that’s never going to change. Yardfest is the place to be, and starting this October it’s no different.

Hosted by NAACP Image Award-winning actress and Spelman alumna, Keshia Knight Pulliam, this much-anticipated event features an epic lineup filled with everything you know and love about Homecoming from step shows to virtual game nights. You will be hypnotized by the heartfelt soul of Jade Novah. Kick it with us as the songstress hits the virtual stage to perform her biggest hits and sprinkle some Black Girl Magic on the screen.

Right from the comfort of your own couch, enjoy an intense battle between some of the most elite Greek sorority and fraternity steppers from across the country in a sweat-inducing, three-round competition. Later that month, get ready for a day of good eats at The Ultimate Cookout Experience. Pull up and get schooled by top-rated chefs as they walk you through how to make mouthwatering dishes before diving into a heated game of Culture Tags.

Continuing the good vibes, in November we’re bringing Sunday Brunch straight to you. Spend the day with friends, other HBCU students and fellow Homecoming-goers as you get it in virtually. Don’t play yourself.

See you at One Yard!