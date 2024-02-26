Jalen Brunson Tapped As Brooks Brothers Brand Ambassador

During his still relatively short stint as a New York Knick, Jalen Brunson has helped make the squad a playoff contender and earn a spot on an NBA All-Star team. The highly skilled point guard can now add Brooks Brothers brand ambassador to his rapidly escalating resume.
In case you’re not familiar, Brooks Brothers is a heritage brand that thanks to its 1818 founding year can tout being the the oldest apparel brand in constant operation in the United States. Known for their tailored shirts and preppy but luxury attire, Brunson makes for a keen choice to hold down duties as a brand ambassador.
“I am thrilled to join the Brooks Brothers family,” said Jalen Brunson in a statement. “When I think of authentic American style, Brooks Brothers is at the top of the list. It is a brand I have long admired and have worn for some of the most personal milestones in my life.”
Some of the other brands associated with Brunson include the Oura Ring, Catalina Crunch and Bose, amongst others.
