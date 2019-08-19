NBA 2K Teams with SpringHill Entertainment for New MyCareer Storyline

Details have emerged regarding NBA 2K and their partnership with SpringHill Entertainment, the award winning content company reated by Lebron James and his business partner Maverick Carter. As part of their collaboration, the company will produce and have creative control over NBA 2K20’s MyCareer narrative: When The Lights Are The Brightest.

SpringHill Entertainment has produced shows such as, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, More Than a Game and The Wall. They were in charge of writing, casting, and directing the famous video game mode.

“The story of When The Lights Are Brightest in NBA 2K20 reflects the story of today’s modern athletes,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment and athlete empowerment company UNINTERRUPTED. “From dealing with the pressures of fame, demands on and off the court, and outside influences, athletes face a tremendous amount of obstacles. SpringHill Entertainment exists to tell compelling stories and in this case, we were able to draw on our own experiences with LeBron and other athletes to create a narrative that’s authentic and a bit of a peek behind the curtain. Fans of NBA 2K20 are going to be amazed at the level of detail we were able to get to in this film.”

2K has made an emphasis on delivering an interesting, and fresh story line each year, all evolving from the first year when they contracted Spike Lee and his efforts on 2K16. With SpringHill Entertainment’s focus on continuing to dive deeper into the personal story of the main character, this year’s MyCAREER mode will experience an even more authentic and immersive story.

This year’s narrative will feature a storyline where an NBA prospect named Che will have to focus on his quest for gold both on and off the court. It will cover the importance of having the right mentors, dealing with the off-court pressures and current social issues. All while in this game setting, the path to stardom is firmly in the gamers hands.

The cinematic narrative was directed by up-and-coming visionary Sheldon Candis and features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, and NBA all-stars past and present.

An entire film made entirely of video game scenes has never been done in this way before,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing at NBA 2K. “We decided to partner with SpringHill Entertainment because as an athlete-led production company, they authentically understand basketball culture and created a totally unique cinematic experience that encapsulates the reality facing the game’s next prospects. What we were able to accomplish in this year’s MyCAREER mode is an example of what’s ‘NEXT’ in moviemaking and in gaming.”

When The Lights Are The Brightest will make its worldwide debut when the game is released on September 6.