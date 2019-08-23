AM Roundup: Missy Elliott Returns with New EP & Video, The Obamas’ First Film Debuts on Netflix, & More

Missy Elliott Is Finally BACK.

The wait is finally over. After shaking up the internet with the announcement of a new “collection” of songs on Thursday, Missy Elliott delivered a five-track EP titled Iconology at midnight, and nothing was the same.

Along with the EP, Missy also dropped visuals for her latest single, “Throw It Back.” “Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” she stated on social media. Iconology features production from herself Timbaland, and Wili Hendrix.

Stream the EP on Apple Music and Spotify now. Watch “Throw It Back” below:

I am grateful for all the love y’all shown me it do not go UNNOTICED I am so Thankful🙏🏾❤️🤗 #ThrowItBack OUT EVERYWHERE go STREAM & go cop my collection called #ICONOLOGY💦🔥 when you #THROWITBACK you look over ya shoulder 👀Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/2lKS5GodKS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 23, 2019

Lastly I know you see something new everytime you watch a video bet ya thought those were Pom Pom’s in the cheerleaders hands but those are dyed AFROS!Straight snapping🔥 #ThrowItBack Video stream 4 new songs that SLAP from my #Iconology collection! DripDemeanor that shiii too🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yqgc9jL45G — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 23, 2019

The Obamas’ First Film, American Factory, Debuted on Netflix.

“A good story gives you the chance to better understand someone else’s life. It can help you find common ground,” Barack tweeted on Wednesday. “And it’s why Michelle and I were drawn to Higher Ground’s first film, American Factory.”

American Factory is a documentary that tells the story of an Ohio auto glass factory run by a Chinese investor. It made its debut via Netflix on Wednesday, and it is the streaming giant’s first project supported by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company.

Read more.

A good story gives you the chance to better understand someone else’s life. It can help you find common ground. And it’s why Michelle and I were drawn to Higher Ground’s first film, American Factory. Take a look at our conversation with the directors, and check it out on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KzkYFqjrFV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 21, 2019

Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio After the City’s Mass Shooting.

On Sunday, Dave Chappelle will host a free block party at the Oregon district from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event, called Gem City Shine, will honor the lives lost during the mass shooting that occurred on August 4 in the district.

“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” the Facebook event page reads.

Learn more about the event here.

Dave Chappelle is hosting a block party and benefit concert to honor the victims of the Dayton, Ohio shooting. The event is restricted to Dayton residents and surrounding areas. https://t.co/K13kusxlgS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 23, 2019

