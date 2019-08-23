AM Roundup: Missy Elliott Returns with New EP & Video, The Obamas’ First Film Debuts on Netflix, & More

Missy Elliott Is Finally BACK.
The wait is finally over. After shaking up the internet with the announcement of a new “collection” of songs on Thursday, Missy Elliott delivered a five-track EP titled Iconology at midnight, and nothing was the same.
Along with the EP, Missy also dropped visuals for her latest single, “Throw It Back.” “Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” she stated on social media. Iconology features production from herself Timbaland, and Wili Hendrix.
Stream the EP on Apple Music and Spotify now. Watch “Throw It Back” below:
The Obamas’ First Film, American Factory, Debuted on Netflix.
“A good story gives you the chance to better understand someone else’s life. It can help you find common ground,” Barack tweeted on Wednesday. “And it’s why Michelle and I were drawn to Higher Ground’s first film, American Factory.”
American Factory is a documentary that tells the story of an Ohio auto glass factory run by a Chinese investor. It made its debut via Netflix on Wednesday, and it is the streaming giant’s first project supported by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company.
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio After the City’s Mass Shooting.
On Sunday, Dave Chappelle will host a free block party at the Oregon district from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event, called Gem City Shine, will honor the lives lost during the mass shooting that occurred on August 4 in the district.
“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” the Facebook event page reads.
Learn more about the event here.
