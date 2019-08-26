AM Roundup: T.I. Stands Behind Jay-Z, Netflix Shares Trailer for ‘Breaking Bad’ Film, & More

T.I. Shared a Never-Seen Video from the Jay-Z/NFL Meeting.

T.I. is standing behind Jay-Z amid the Jay-Z/NFL controversy, and in a recent Instagram post — in which he shares a clip from what appears to be Hov’s NFL meeting — T.I. says he believes we’ve got to let people’s work speak for itself.

” THIS is what WE must acknowledge‼️ Bruh work & reputation should speak for itself…& it’s far louder than your presumptuous twitter rants,” T.I. wrote in the caption. “What I hate MOST is that the oppressor takes advantage of opportunities like these to divide US and continue on with their operations as usual all to often…. AND WE FALL FOR THE SHIT HOOK LINE AND SINKER EVERY DAMN TIME🤦🏽‍♂️‼️ I believe in what @kaepernick7 represents. As much as I believe in what #Hov represents & I aint gotta turn on either of them to do it… #USorELSE.”

Here’s the Trailer for Netflix’s Breaking Bad Movie, El Camino.

On Oct. 11, Breaking Bad fans will get their fix when Netflix releases El Camino. Netflix recently dropped a trailer featuring Charles Baker as Skinny Pete, who can be seen addressing cops in an interrogation room about the whereabouts of Jesse Pinkman. Yes, Aaron Paul is reprising his role.

“I’ve been watching the news, same as everybody else. I’ve seen that little cage they kept him in, I heard about what they did to him to make sure he kept cookin’,” Pete says in the clip. “So sorry, I don’t know what to tell you. No way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

According to Philly Voice, Pete and Jesse are the only original characters returning so far.

Cardi B Got Her Hands on a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

Cardi B was able to cop a Popeyes chicken sandwich on Sunday, but since they’re essentially no where to be found in New York City, she had to do so in Los Angeles.

As Cardi B jokingly notes in what seems to be a now-deleted Instagram post, it was easy to find one in LA since most of the population eats veggie burgers. During an Instagram Live, Cardi followed up by saying that the sandwich was good, though it didn’t have a special sauce.

“The bread and the chicken goes well with each other,” she said.

