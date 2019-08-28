AM Roundup: Nipsey Hussle’s Unofficial Self-Help Book, Tropical Storm Dorian Threatens Puerto Rico, & More

Nipsey Hussle’s Financial Lessons Are Available in an Unofficial Business Self-Help Book.

Ash Exantus aka Ash Cash just released his free e-book titled Hu$$leNomics: Money, Ownership & Business Lessons Inspired by Nipsey Hussle. While the book was not endorsed by Nipsey’s estate, family, or the Marathon Clothing Store, Ash hopes the book can “provide financial and business lessons inspired by Nipsey Hussle that can empower the community.”

“HussleNomics is a book dedicated to the legacy and teachings of Mr. Hussle with a step by step guide on how to implement each principle in your life,” Ash Cash explained on Instagram. “Nipsey often preached about the Marathon and as you know in a marathon the baton is often passed to the next runner to pick up where the other left off… HussleNomics is that baton!”

Alexis Ohanian Trolled Maria Sharapova in the Best Way After Serena Williams’ 6-1, 6-1 Win.

While Serena Williams was a good sport following her recent win against Maria Sharapova (she called the match an “incredibly tough draw” since Sharapova’s “such a good player”), her husband didn’t miss his opportunity to be King Petty.

Standing on the sidelines to support his wife during the match, Alexis Ohanian unbuttoned his jacket to reveal a D.A.R.E. shirt following Williams’ win. As you may know, Sharapova was accused of taking the banned substance meldonium and suspended from tennis for 15 months.

Good husband Alexis Ohanian trolls Maria Sharapova with D.A.R.E. shirt after Serena Williams's 6-1, 6-1 win: https://t.co/5TN7qLiMBv pic.twitter.com/ACbSeAhqqs — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 28, 2019

Puerto Rico Has Declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Dorian Strengthens.

As Tropical Storm Dorian builds strength (the center of the storm was close to 240 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico and swirling northwest at 13 mph early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center), a state of emergency has been declared.

“For Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, tomorrow morning, tomorrow evening, during the day — got to wrap things up when it comes to preparedness,” National Hurricane Center Ken Graham said early Tuesday.

It’s unclear how intense the storm will be, but Graham added that “either way it’s going to be a lot of rainfall.” The storm is expected to be felt in Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon, and may be making its way toward Florida.

Puerto Rico braces and declares a state of emergency as Dorian takes aim at the island. @VictorOquendo reports. https://t.co/paMsiFZoOX pic.twitter.com/pqHSbyJJf7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2019

