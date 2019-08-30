Tevin Biles-Thomas, Brother of Olympic Gold Medalist, Simone Biles Charged With Triple Murder

The brother of Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Ohio where three people were killed. Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter and five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury. The charges were announced in a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from his alleged role in the New Year’s Eve incident that left three men dead. According to WKYC, a local Cleveland news outlet, two people arrived at a New Year’s party uninvited at an Airbnb. After they were asked to leave, they opened fire, killing three people and injuring two. Biles-Thomas is currently serving in the U.S. Army and was arrested on Fort Stewart located in Atlanta, Georgia.

He is currently being held in a Liberty County Jail without bond and waiting will be arraigned on September 13 in Ohio where the crime took place. Biles was adopted by her grandparents at the age of 6. Simone and her younger sister were raised by their grandfather in Texas while her brother and older sister lived with their great aunt.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Michael O’Malley spoke on Biles spoke on the arrest of Biles-Thomas stating:

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case. It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles who could not be reached for comment did send out a cryptic Tweet after news of her of brother’s arrest broke. She also liked Tweets that called out the media for associating her name with her brother’s alleged crime.

Biles and her brother reportedly had an estranged relationship. Our thoughts are with Simone.

