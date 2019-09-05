AM Roundup: Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Movie Trailer, & More

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Arrested.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit was arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s overdose death. Pettit, whom the feds believe gave Miller fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, was the rapper’s alleged drug dealer.

“According to the charging docs, authorities served search warrants at multiple locations while investigating Mac’s death,” TMZ shares. “They say that two days before his death on Sep. 7, Mac received two deliveries of drugs — one from Pettit, who allegedly supplied the fentanyl-laced oxy pills, cocaine and Xanax — and another from a prostitute, who allegedly gave him pure oxy, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and coke on top of what Pettit had dropped off.”

TMZ adds, “Prosecutors say that the prostitute works for a madam, whom is allegedly associated with Pettit. They claim that when Pettit had not immediately responded to Mac for a second delivery, he hit up the madam, who sent the prostitute to leave him the additional drugs.”

The Bad Boys For Life Movie Trailer Is Here.

The Bad Boys are back, and on Wednesday, the internet was finally blessed with the trailer for the third installment of the beloved trilogy.

Bad Boys For Life — which features appearances from Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, DJ Khaled and Nicky Jam — hits theaters on January 17, 2020.

Johns Hopkins University Has Announced a New Center for Psychedelic Research.

John Hopkins has received $17 million to open its Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, which will reportedly be the largest of its type —in the world. According to HopkinsMedicine.org, The Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research “will focus on how psychedelics affect behavior, brain function, learning and memory, the brain’s biology and mood.”

“The center’s establishment reflects a new era of research in therapeutics and the mind through studying this unique and remarkable class of pharmacological compounds,” Roland Griffiths, Ph.D., the center’s director and professor of behavioral biology in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the Department of Neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, stated. “In addition to studies on new therapeutics, we plan to investigate creativity and well-being in healthy volunteers that we hope will open up new ways to support human thriving.”

